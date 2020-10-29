Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Layla Davidson

On October 22, the final presidential debate took place. This debate was a bit more organized than the last one. Moderator, Kiersten Welker, was the second Black woman to moderate a presidential debate. Additionally, there wasn’t much interruption during the debate. Some of the topics that were touched on were living conditions in COVID-19, health care, and whether they should shut down the economy due to COVID-19. Trump believes we are learning to live with the coronavirus. However, Biden said that people are learning to die with it and that is unacceptable. Biden believes citizens deserve affordable health care and his Bidencare proposal will supposedly provide that. Although Trump is continuously saying he has a plan to replace Obamacare, that has yet to come to fruition. Biden and Trump said the same thing about shutting down the economy, but in different ways. Biden stated, “Shut down the virus, not the country.” On the contrary, Trump said, “We can’t close our nation. We can’t lock ourselves up in a basement like Joe does.” Nevertheless, when Americans were given a poll to vote and see who won the debate, Biden won once again.