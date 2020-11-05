One heck-of-a bus ride!

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Layla Davidson

Last week, Friday, an incident took place in Texas. Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign bus was traveling from San Antonio to Austin to urge voters to vote for Biden and cast their ballots. People in vehicles that were Trump supporters yelled vulgar slurs and blocked Biden’s bus and his escorts.

Neither Biden nor Harris were on the bus at the time and no one was hurt in this incident.

Trump took to Twitter and tweeted a video of the incident following with the words, “I LOVE TEXAS!” However, on Sunday at a campaign rally he stated that his supporters were “protecting” the bus.

Trump at the rally said, “But it is something, did you see the way our people they … you know they were protecting his bus yesterday, because they’re nice.”