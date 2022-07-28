One in Four Young Adults Live with Family: Survey

July 28, 2022
Women making a salad (Photo by August de Richelieu on Pexels.com

 By WI Web Staff

      A quarter of all young adults ages 25 to 34 are more likely to live with their parents, grandparents or older siblings — nearly tripling over the past half-century, according to a recently released report.

The Pew Research Center said the number for that age group is up from 9% in 1971, WUSA-TV (Channel 9) reported.

A Pew survey conducted in October found that financial issues such as student debt and housing costs are key factors, WUSA reported. Young adults who don’t have a college degree tend to stay with their families more than those who have at least a bachelor’s degree.

People living with parents or extended family are less likely to be poor than those in other households, according to Pew’s research. Young adults contributed 22% of their income to multigenerational housing in 2021, compared to 37% of earnings of those married or head of a household.

The survey found that 68% of young adults lived with one or both parents while another 14% resided with non-parents such as a grandparent or sibling. Latino, Asian and Black young adults were also more likely to live with parents or extended family than whites.

