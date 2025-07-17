Opening the Door to Homeownership: How Opportunity Advantage is Helping Families Thrive

At SouthState Bank, we believe that everyone deserves the chance to build a future through homeownership. That’s why we’re proud to offer the Opportunity Advantage Loan Fund, a forgivable loan program designed to reduce financial barriers for first-time and income-qualified buyers.
Through this program, eligible borrowers may receive up to $5,000 to assist with down payments, closing costs, or other homebuying expenses.1 Even better, these funds come with 0% interest and no repayment as long as the borrower remains in the home for at least five years.2 It’s a powerful solution for individuals and families who are ready to buy but need that extra boost to cross the finish line.
The Opportunity Advantage Loan Fund is more than just financial support; it’s a pathway to generational stability. By reducing upfront costs, the program empowers buyers to confidently invest in their futures and communities.
To qualify, applicants must meet income requirements3 and be approved for specific mortgage programs, such as Buyer’s Advantage, Community Advantage, USDA, HomeReady, or Home Possible.
If you or someone you know is dreaming of homeownership but unsure how to make it happen, Opportunity Advantage could be the key. Contact your local SouthState Mortgage Banker to learn more about eligibility and next steps.
866.229.5628 • Mortgage@SouthStateBank.com
SouthStateBank.com/WestsideGazette
- Disclaimers: All loans are subject to credit approval and program guidelines. Each year a portion of the loan is forgiven, a 1099-C will be issued by SouthState for 1/5 of the forgivable loan amount. The loan funds may be considered taxable income. Consult your tax advisor.
- Funds subject to availability.
- If prior to the fifth anniversary of the Note, all or any part of the Property or an interest therein is sold or transferred by Borrower to any person or entity without Lender’s prior written consent, it shall be an event of default (“Event of Default”), Lender may, upon an Event of Default, at Lender’s option, declare all the unforgiven, outstanding sums due under the Note and secured by the Security Instrument to be immediately due and payable.
- Applicant income must be 80% or less of the county area median income (AMI) adjusted for family size.