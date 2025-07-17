Opening the Door to Homeownership: How Opportunity Advantage is Helping Families Thrive

Advertisement

At SouthState Bank, we believe that everyone deserves the chance to build a future through homeownership. That’s why we’re proud to offer the Opportunity Advantage Loan Fund, a forgivable loan program designed to reduce financial barriers for first-time and income-qualified buyers.

Through this program, eligible borrowers may receive up to $5,000 to assist with down payments, closing costs, or other homebuying expenses.1 Even better, these funds come with 0% interest and no repayment as long as the borrower remains in the home for at least five years.2 It’s a powerful solution for individuals and families who are ready to buy but need that extra boost to cross the finish line.

The Opportunity Advantage Loan Fund is more than just financial support; it’s a pathway to generational stability. By reducing upfront costs, the program empowers buyers to confidently invest in their futures and communities.

To qualify, applicants must meet income requirements3 and be approved for specific mortgage programs, such as Buyer’s Advantage, Community Advantage, USDA, HomeReady, or Home Possible.

If you or someone you know is dreaming of homeownership but unsure how to make it happen, Opportunity Advantage could be the key. Contact your local SouthState Mortgage Banker to learn more about eligibility and next steps.

866.229.5628 • Mortgage@SouthStateBank.com

SouthStateBank.com/WestsideGazette