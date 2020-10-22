OUR RECOMMENDED CHOICES FOR THIS ELECTION

A Message From The Publisher

Listen to counsel, receive instruction, and accept correction, That you may be wise in the time to come. Proverbs 19:20 (AMP)

Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Every issue on the ballot is serious. From the president and everyone in between equal too are the local candidates, the judges, constitutional amendments and issues concerning Broward County. The Westside Gazette has paid attention to and consulted with the people who are affected by these elections; from the streets to the White House; from those who govern as commissioners, to those who sentence from the courthouse; to the ministers who teach to forgive and to those who are supposed to enforce the law. We have tried to seek “wise council”, to determine what we believe to be the best choices for all people. Yes, people are fallible to which elections are of the utmost importance and it is a way for us to prayerfully elect those that will have the most concern for all the people from every walk of life, every economic level and every handicap.

