Parks Programs Continue to Offer Diversity to Those With Disabilities

Take a Healthful Walk Through a Broward County Park

– Walking program for adults with developmental disabilities –

BROWARD COUNTY, FL – Adults with developmental disabilities are invited to explore nature in a Broward County park by way of a free Nordic Pole Walking Program, which meets once a week on Thursdays, from 5:15 to 7:30 p.m., starting on July 7th and ending on August 11th. The walks will start from Shelter #2 at Vista View Park (4001 SW 142nd Ave., Davie 33330; (954) 357-8898). Each participant may be accompanied by one parent, caretaker, sibling, or friend, who must also be 18 or older. This is an inclusive cardiovascular and strength-based program that aims to introduce participants to simple, low-impact, and healthful walking. Each walk will consist of a warmup; a cardiovascular walk on a mapped-out trail, accompanied by strength exercises; and a cooldown. Participants are required to be ambulatory with some upper-body mobility in order to propel their bodies and use their muscles to walk along the different trails. Some classes may include an environmental-education component.

The introductory program will help participants become active and learn about a Broward County park in the process. Consistent attendance is required for participants to get the best experience from the program. Class size is limited and preregistration is required. Two one-hour sessions are available, each with openings for 15 participants: 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

For further information or to register, call (954) 357-8170 or email SpecialPopulations@Broward.org.

Adherence to CDC guidelines for social distancing, hand sanitizing, and wearing facial coverings is recommended.

*****************************************************************************************************************

Tandem Leisure Ride Offered for Blind/ Visually Impaired Bicyclists

Broward County Parks and Recreation Division’s Special Populations Section will offer a Tandem Leisure Ride, for ages 18 and up who are blind or visually impaired. The free event will be on Saturday, July 9, from 10 a.m.to noon, at Tradewinds Park & Stables (3600 W Sample Rd., Coconut Creek 33066; (954) 357-.8870.

Participants will meet at the Elfin Shelter, which is in the south side of the park. Each blind or visually impaired person should have a sighted adult friend or family member to ride with them on the front of the tandem bike.

Group size is limited, so preregistration is required by calling Special Populations at (954) 357-8160/8170 or emailing SpecialPopulations@Broward.org. If the weather is rainy, the alternate date for the event will be Saturday, July 16th.

The Tandem Bike Skill Development Program also needs captains – volunteers who sit on the front seat while the individual who is blind or visually impaired sits in the rear in the stoker position. Call or email for more information.

Adherence to CDC guidelines for social distancing, hand sanitizing, and wearing facial coverings is recommended.

**************************************************************************************************************

Disc Golf for Adults With Developmental Disabilities

The Special Populations Section of Broward County Parks will continue its Inclusive Disc Golf Program, for adults with developmental disabilities. The free instructional program will be offered from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., on Tuesdays, starting on July 12 and running through August 30, at Shelter #6 at Plantation Heritage Park (1100 S Fig Tree Lane, Plantation 33317; (954) 357-5135.

Participants will learn fundamental skills, use of equipment, field of play, rules, and more. Players must have upper body strength on at least one side of their bodies. Since the program is inclusive, players may be joined by a parent or adult friend. Facial masking and social distancing are recommended.

Class size is limited and preregistration is required by calling Special Populations at (954) 357-8160/8170 or emailing SpecialPopulations@Broward.org.

Adherence to CDC guidelines for facial masks, social distancing, and hand sanitizing is recommended