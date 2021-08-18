Paulina Chavez Soars As New Fairy In Netflix’s ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’

Production of the second season of the Netflix supernatural series “Fate: The Winx Saga” has begun — and actress Paulina Chavez stands out as one of three new faces.

Chavez is Flora, the fairy of nature from the planet Lynphea that draws her power from plants. She makes her first appearance in the popular teen series.

Flora, widely believed to be Latina, was magically absent in season one, despite being among the original pixies of the Nickelodeon animated series “Winx Club,” which served as the basis for the Netflix live-action drama. (The animated Flora was reportedly inspired by Jennifer Lopez and voiced by actress Alejandra Reynoso.)

Instead of Flora, who appeared in all eight seasons of “Winx Club,” the producers created Terra, a new character played by Salt, who was introduced incidentally as Flora’s cousin.

The replacement did not escape the attention of the series’ fans, who asked what happened to three of their favorite fairies: Flora, Musa, considered to be Asian (now played by Applebaum), and Tecna, the fairy of technology that vanished from the new show.

Allegations of whitewashing of a once-diverse series ensued. Even lead actress Abigail Cowen, who plays Bloom, reportedly supported bringing in Flora on season two.

Now, Chavez’s live-action Flora may be decorating her room as if it were a greenhouse, protecting her friends and the environment, using her herbology expertise for good.

“I feel great,” said Chavez in a video the streamer tweeted this week showing cast members coming together for a table read in Ireland, where the production is taking place.

Chavez comes into “Fate: The Winx Saga” after recently playing the lead in another Netflix series, “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia,” created and executive produced by Daytime Emmy Award-winning “Extra” host and actor Mario Lopez (“Saved By the Bell”). Chavez’s role as a teen science prodigy earned her a nomination for an Imagen Foundation Award.

The 19-year-old actress also co-starred with Lopez in the Christmas movie “Feliz NaviDAD,” directed by Melissa Joan Hart and written by Aliza Murrieta and Peter Murrieta.

San Antonio-born Chavez has joined returning cast members Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Danny Griffin, Theo Graham, Jacob Dudman, Ken Duken and Rob James Collier. Other new cast members include Brandon Grace and Éanna Hardwicke.

Brian Young, executive producer and writer of the CW teen series “The Vampire Diaries,” is the creator, executive producer and showrunner of “Fate: The Winx Saga.”

Edited by Gabriela Alejandra Olmos and Fern Siegel