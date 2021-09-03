‘Pavitra Rishta’ Transformed My Life Completely, Says Ankita Lokhande

MUMBAI, India — Indian soap opera “Pavitra Rishta” is all set to return with its second season “Pavitra Rishta — It’s never too late.”

Actress Ankita Lokhande will be seen reprising her role of Archana, and Shaheer Sheikh will be seen essaying the role of Manav, which was earlier played by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.





The makers of the show, on Sept. 1, 2021, released the trailer along with the premiere date — Sept. 15, 2021. The 8-part web series created by Ekta Kapoor will be released on streaming platform ZEE5.

Talking about the show, Lokhande shared her excitement about reprising her role as Archana.

“Rarely does one do a role or a project which transforms their lives completely,” she said.

“Pavitra Rishta was that project for me as the love I received from the audience for Archana’s character was unparalleled. So, how could I turn down the opportunity to reprise the role and continue the legacy of Archana? I am so grateful to Ekta and ZEE for reviving Pavitra Rishta and having faith in me again. I am eager to see the audience’s reaction to Archuu all over again”.

As seen in the trailer, the series is a romantic family drama centered around Manav and Archana. Their families set the two up for an arranged marriage, and they fall in love at first sight. To ensure the union, Manav’s family lies about their financial situation. Things begin to crumble once the reality comes out, challenging Archana and Manav’s love for each other.

Kapoor, Joint Managing Director of Balaji Telefilms Limited, also talked about the upcoming show.

“Some shows and characters leave a big impression on you for years to come,” she said.

“‘Pavitra Rishta’ was one such show which impacted so many lives and received so much love and good wishes from fans across the world. There could not have been better timing to bring back the show and honor the legacy of it. I am sure that the fans will give it as much love and acceptance as they did to the first season (sic)”.

The show first aired in 2009 on Indian entertainment channel Zee TV and ran till 2014.

Addressing Manav as his “most pure character,” Sheikh also talked about the show.

“It has been a rollercoaster of emotions for me — from the time I was offered the role to eventually being on set and shooting with this amazing unit,” he said.

“It’s been a challenging role to essay, but I have given it my all. In the process of shooting the show, I realized that ‘Manav’ is the most earnest and pure character I’ve ever played, and in today’s day and age, such a character is a rarity! Now I only hope that our efforts resonate with the audiences.”

Directed by Nandita Mehra and written by Nikita Dhond, Gautam Hegde, and Ritu Bhatia, the show is produced by Bhairavi Raichura’s 24 Frames Production.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil