Pepper spray incident at Blanche Ely High sends 12 students to hospital

(Source: CNW)

A pepper spray incident inside a classroom at Blanche Ely High School on Thursday sent 12 students to the hospital, officials confirmed.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue said crews responded around noon after pepper spray was discharged during an argument between two students. Twelve students were transported to Broward Health North in stable condition.

Students said a fight nearly broke out when one girl pulled out a pepper spray canister.

“They was finna jump her, so she pepper-sprayed them,” one student said.

“I think she meant to aim for a girl specifically, but everybody got hit in the crossfire,” another student added.

Several students described the chaotic aftermath inside the school.

“Some of them went to the cafeteria to get milk for they eyes and stuff,” said one student. “My face still burns a little bit ’cause I was there, my face still burns, but I’m good,” another said.

The school briefly went into lockdown, but officials clarified it was unrelated to the pepper spray incident.

“Parents showed up, and one of the parents was not following the direction of staff and tried to go on campus without permission, so they put the school on a brief lockdown while they dealt with that situation,” said Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn.

Several students said the disruptions were frustrating and frightening.

“I think it’s immature and very disrespectful to our learning environment, because we’re trying to learn and get our education and graduate,” said a student.

“You’re coming here fighting on grounds, now I’m scared because now I feel like, ‘Oh, what if I’m gonna get attacked?’” another student said.

Students told 7News that tensions between the two involved had been escalating after a fight broke out between them in a field near the school on Wednesday. Video of that altercation showed at least three adults present at the scene.

According to district policy, students are allowed to carry up to two ounces of pepper spray on campus, but they are prohibited from removing it from their bags or using it.

“You need to talk to your parents, talk to your school administrators, talk to somebody on campus for help before you decide to take matters into your own hands,” Hepburn said. “This is an example of not talking to an adult, either your parents or school staff, and taking matters into your own hands.”

Hepburn said the student who discharged the spray will face disciplinary action. Officials confirmed that all students taken to the hospital are expected to be OK.