PHILIPPINE SEA (NNS) – Coral Springs, Florida native and JP Taravella High School graduate Justin Musanda is serving aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during Exercise Valiant Shield, Sept. 14-25.

Exercise participants include USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), USS America (LHA 6), USS New Orleans (LPD 18), USS Germantown (LSD 42) and multiple surface ships – approximately 100 aircraft and an estimated 11,000 personnel from the U.S. Navy, Air Force, Army, and Marine Corps.