Pioneering Black Skincare Specialist of 30+ Years Honored With Prestigious Icon Award Given to Industry Professionals

NATIONWIDE — Pamela R. Springer, the Founder and CEO of Global Skincare Products, has been proudly named as the 2025 recipient of the distinguished ASCP Industry Icon Award. ASCP (Associated Skin Care Professionals) is the leading national association supporting licensed estheticians. It is also home to over 35,000 members nationwide and is the only organization offering estheticians comprehensive, industry-specific benefits tailored to every stage of their career.

This honor celebrates individuals who have made lasting contributions to professional skin care through education, innovation, and leadership. Pamela now makes history as the first African American woman and only the second recipient of this esteemed title.

Nominated through ASCP’s Skin Deep Readers’ Choice Awards, Pamela has earned the admiration of peers and professionals nationwide for her groundbreaking work in ethnic skin care and pigmentation disorders. Her career spans decades of transformative teaching, mentoring, and clinical insight that have redefined how estheticians approach treatment in today’s diverse market.

Pamela is a nationally recognized educator and speaker whose expertise has been featured on Oprah, a local Fox News affiliate, NBC, and ABC networks, as well as at major aesthetic and medical conferences. She began her journey in the beauty industry as a National Training Director for Edgar Morris, a leading skin care company, before identifying a critical need for inclusive education in pigmentation science.

Her founding of The Skin & Makeup Institute of Arizona in 2000 followed a rigorous preceptorship with a board-certified dermatologist and professor of Ethno Dermatology—an experience that shaped her specialized focus in the treatment of skin of color.

Her umbrella company, Global Skin Solutions, is an approved Continuing Professional Education Provider for the California Board of Registered Nursing. The curriculum is rooted in Ethno-Dermatology and evidence-based modalities, equipping medical providers with the knowledge and cultural sensitivity needed to confidently treat pigmented skin. Pamela recently launched the Skin of Color Certification, a comprehensive 3-day master course designed for skincare professionals, medical practitioners, and medspa providers.

Pamela is also the author of two essential industry textbooks: Don’t Be Left in the Dark: Learn How to Master Chemical Peels and More…for a World of Diverse Skin Tones and The Dark Side of Aesthetics: Hyperpigmentation, Chemical Peels, and Complications. Both books serve as foundational resources for aestheticians seeking advanced knowledge in pigmentation disorders and clinical treatment protocols.

Further extending her influence, Pamela launched Global Skin Solutions in 2009—a corrective PRO skin care line formulated to meet the unique needs of consumers in today’s multi-ethnic landscape. The product line reflects her commitment to blending science, safety, and inclusive beauty.

For professionals and consumers alike, Pamela offers personal consultations and advanced training designed to equip aestheticians with the tools to serve every client with excellence and respect.

