Plantation native supports the next generation of U.S. Naval Aviation Warfighters

By Rick Burke, Navy Office of Community Outreach

KINGSVILLE, Texas – A Plantation, Florida, native is serving in the U.S. Navy supporting the training of naval aviation personnel and air operations.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Conrad Strong, a 2014 South Plantation High School graduate, joined the Navy two years ago.

“I joined the Navy to try something new in life and to have different experiences,” said Strong.

Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Plantation.

“I learned to be dependable and to have courage in my convictions,” said Strong.

Strong serves as an air traffic controller at Naval Air Station (NAS) Kingsville, Texas. NAS Kingsville trains 50 percent of the Navy and Marine Corps’ tactical jet pilots each year.

“We assist pilots in their flight training programs,” said Strong. “I communicate with pilots to help instruct them in their tasks and what is needed for them to fly aircraft both efficiently and effectively.”

The air training program focuses on the increased complexity of today’s aircraft. After successfully completing the rigorous program, naval aviators earn their coveted “Wings of Gold.”

After graduation, pilots continue their training to learn how to fly a specific aircraft, such as the Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter attack jet, the F-35 Lightning strike fighter jet or the SH-60 Seahawk helicopter. These aircraft take off from and land on Navy aircraft carriers at sea.

Navy aircraft carriers are designed for a 50-year service life. When the air wing is embarked, the ship carries more than 70 attack fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft, all of which take off from and land aboard the carrier at sea. With more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard, the aircraft carrier is a self-contained mobile airport.

Aircraft carriers are often the first response to a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s oceans.

Since USS Langley’s commissioning 100 years ago, the nation’s aircraft carriers and embarked carrier air wings have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and maintained enduring commitments worldwide.

“The aircraft carrier is our U.S. Navy’s centerpiece, our flagship, and a constant reminder to the rest of the world of our enduring maritime presence and influence,” said Rear Adm. James P. Downey, USN, Program Executive Officer (PEO) Aircraft Carriers. “These ships touch every part of our Navy’s mission to project power, ensure sea control, and deter our adversaries.”

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to ready sailors and a strong Navy.

“Maintaining the world’s best Navy is an investment in the security and prosperity of the United States, as well as the stability of our world,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “The U.S. Navy—forward deployed and integrated with all elements of national power—deters conflict, strengthens our alliances and partnerships, and guarantees free and open access to the world’s oceans. As the United States responds to the security environment through integrated deterrence, our Navy must continue to deploy forward and campaign with a ready, capable, combat-credible fleet.”

Serving in the Navy means Strong is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy is a strategic asset which projects power and force protection around the world,” said Strong.

Strong has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“My proudest accomplishment is graduating from Air Traffic Control school,” said Strong. “If I didn’t graduate, I would have been an undesignated seaman. I wouldn’t have had a designated rate to where I could have advanced in rank and excelled in a specific job with the Navy.”

As Strong and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

Strong is grateful to loved ones back home for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my parents for their love and support in my decision to serve our country,” added Strong.