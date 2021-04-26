Plants: The Natural Interior Decoration

Plants are known to help increase the air quality within a house or office, while also giving such spaces a modern and natural touch.

“Back home, I have a garden with many trees and plants,” said Linda Mendiola Parra, a housewife living in Boca del Rio, Veracruz. “I have mango, lemon, almond, orange and nance trees.”

Houseplants are more than just natural decorations, as they can help harmonize a home. Beyond the benefits to the air, they can create a more welcoming environment

As a result, many people in Mexico and elsewhere enjoy taking care of such houseplants while enjoying the many benefits they offer.

“I also have rose bushes, lady of the night, cat’s tail, scratchbush, jasmine, palm trees, comfrey, epazote, cilantro, and pequin pepper,” said Mendiola. “I talk to them daily so that they can grow strong and healthy. I water them every two days and clean all fallen leaves and petals to allow them to look pretty. I put on new soil every once in a while to better take care of them.”

Home decoration trends are currently leaning toward modern and even avant-garde styles. Decorators try a make everything match, be it paintings or furniture. A correct plant choice is essential to a decoration process, be it inside or outside the home.

“If someone wants to have houseplants, they must first decide if they want inside or outside plants. Some plants need light, others shade; some plants need water constantly, or some that need to be in a humid place,” said Teodoro Vázquez Chacón, manager of the Floreska nursery in the municipality of Medellín, Veracruz. “Furthermore, different plants have different prices. There are some that range as low as 30 ($1.50), 40 ($2), 60 ($3), or 80 ($4) pesos, although there are some that can exceed 200 ($10) pesos due to their size and species.”

So long as the correct conditions are met for the plant involved, it will thrive in any room in the house.

Recommended kitchen plants are epazote, basil, mint, and peppermint. According to the expert, they should be kept away from any heat sources, to prevent them from drying out and dying. Top choices include daisies, dahlias, and gardenias for the dining area, since their colors give a lot of personality and joy.

In the living room, cacti and flowers are popular while the corners of such spaces can be brightened with palm trees, hanging plants, or vines.

If the house has large hallways and corridors, the expert recommends installing pots, especially if they have intricate designs or colors. He also recommends tall, slender plants, such as palm trees, bamboo, or lemon trees for such spaces.

In bedrooms, look for plants that provide a good amount of oxygen and give a pleasant, relaxing aroma, such as jasmine.

On the other hand, the best bathroom plants are tropical plants, due to the room’s exposure to humidity because of baths or showers. Plants that work best in this environment include ferns, aloe and cactus.

