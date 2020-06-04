Pleading that he is in pain and can’t breathe

By Layla Davidson

        On May 25, George Floyd, 46, moved to Minnesota to better himself and have a better life. Floyd wanted a fresh start.

He developed a reputation at his job to be “someone who had your back and was there for you if you were down.”

Floyd died Monday and his very last moments were caught on video. While being arrested, Floyd was held down by a Minneapolis police officer’s knee.

On a video that surfaced on the internet, it shows Floyd pleading that he is in pain and can’t breathe. After a few moments, his eyes closed and the pleading stopped. He was then pronounced dead shortly after.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, who caused the death of George Floyd, was arrested on May 29 and faces charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The fact that it took almost six days to arrest this officer is disheartening. Moreover, these incidents with white officers and Black men seem to be happening a lot more lately.

In my opinion, this needs to stop and it will not stop unless we keep speaking out on this.

 

