Please Stop This Insanity, Save Our Nation

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Letter to the editor

While saying my nightly prayers for health, safety, understanding, and forgiveness, I always ask God to forgive our transgressions. I also pray that He will forgive us when we forget that we are our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers.

Recently, I spoke with several young African American adults about voter registration and community involvement. Some of their responses were deeply troubling. Let me share a few of them:

“I don’t care about that stuff.”

“What’s in it for me?”

“I never gave it any thought,” said one 30-year-old.

“My vote won’t count.” “Why should I vote? They’re going to do whatever they want anyway.”

“I’ll think about it.”

How can this be? Too many people have sacrificed and struggled to secure the right to vote for us to treat it so lightly.

God, please stop this insanity and save our young people and our nation.

It is my hope and prayer that our churches, social clubs, civic groups, and fraternal organizations will begin voter registration drives immediately and encourage greater community involvement.

God bless you all and keep the faith.

By Fred D. Beneby