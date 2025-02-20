Political Reformation or Disaster

Advertisement

“A government that intentionally casts people into a well of despair without hope, creates a Redline Crisis beyond escape!” John Johnson II.. 02/19/25

By John Johnson II

President Trump, leading up to his swearing-in as America’s 47th President, assertively voiced his reformation plans to MAGA. Reform refers to the improvement or amendment of what’s wrong, corrupt, and immoral. Highlighting only specific reformation plans shouldn’t be considered cherry-picking. Political reform isn’t new! Remember, the Political Reform Act of 1974, targeted campaign disclosures.

The reformations discussed in this article are currently receiving the most intense public resistance. Once fully implemented, they could have significant negative impacts. They include eliminating the immigration problem using mass deportations, extending the 2017 tax overhauls, eradicating the Dept. of Education (DOE), and reducing the federal government’s workforce by approximately 5% or 10%. This percentage could potentially lead to significant financial implications and a destabilized social fabric.

While tackling the immigration problem has shown minimal progress, the process of deportation has proven to be slow and costly. Eradicating the (DOE) without governmental oversight could be equivalent to the social injustices caused by the roll-back of Reconstruction after the Civil War.

The federal government, as of 2024, employed approximately 3 million people. Despite this number revealing a bloated workforce, workers shouldn’t be tossed aside as though they’re human rubbish. Political reforms shouldn’t cause widespread anxiety and uncertainty.

Regardless of who’s in charge of DOGE, the President is responsible for ensuring that no political reformation causes disastrous consequences. Certainly, increasing efficiency and eliminating wasteful spending can be achieved without voters experiencing severe social, economic, and mental health anguish.

If the President’s reforms reflect insensitivity toward the needs of the people, they could trigger a “Redline crisis,” which should be avoided at all costs. Also, Presidential prudence is an invaluable leadership quality. It should influence every President’s political reformation, thereby preventing avoidable disasters.

YOU BE THE JUDGE!