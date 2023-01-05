Pompano Strong and growing stronger

Trails in the Sand by Peter Traciet, the Street Detective

Ol’ Pete continued to scour the sands looking for the 90 percent who support Cartwright. Like Dr. Seuss, The Street Detective has “looked up and down streets and looked them over with care”, but unlike Seuss “there’s not a single lead that can be found anywhere.”

Sleuthing took Peter Traceit to social media where there are several groups that dedicate the necessary attention to educating their members about Vickie Cartwright and why she should no longer hold the position or better yet, had never been appointed.

Surprisingly, the sand tunnels led Traceitt to a social media page in support of Cartwright. Ol’ Pete scurried anxiously through the tunnel thinking he would find a semblance of the 90 percent of people that Board members claim support The Super. Too much disappointment, but not a surprise, this group at that time has eight members and has had very limited posts since the group was formed. The Detective chuckled when reading a pinned post which urged its eight members to post to the page and hinted, they could post anonymously. The appeal did not make any tracks in the sand. Peter was entertained even further when sleuthing just who the nine members of the group are. One is the one and only Vickie Cartwright who doesn’t engage but visits the page quite regularly as revealed by the prints in the sand of her reading and liking the few posts that have been made. It might be one of the very rare spaces where she can get some love.

In all fairness to Board members Debra Hixon and Sara Leonardi, 90 percent could mean they spoke to 10 people and nine supported Cartwright. That is a far cry from speaking to 100 people and 90 supported her. The latter example of speaking to 100 RANDOM people is more credible than speaking to 10. But the Street Detective doubts they even spoke to the 10.

Peter Traceit, the scientist in residence, wants these two board members who threw out 90% to realize just how unscientific their statements are. They really ought to retract their statement and apologize for it. In order for this statement to have any credibility, there needed to be a random sampling of people who were asked this question and enough people questioned so that the statement can be generalized to the larger population of people. Ol’ Pete has been studying and doing some homework.

Has anyone seen or heard from BTU President, Anna Fusco? She is barely on the scene of the crime anymore and when she has stepped up to the podium lately, Detective Traceit has noticed that she presents as if she is under sedation. Who knew that she could talk sensibly and not wield her big stick. The Fusco we all grew to know and be wary of was as colorful as they come.

Superintendent Cart-wright is checking her list and checking it twice. Her 90 days are ticking fast, and she is making efforts to touch every naughty thing on the list of items that the Board charged her with addressing and fixing.

The Super was charged with reaching out to the Pompano community, a community that has been extremely vocal about her performance and has called repeatedly for her dismissal. The lead spokesmen and women of this group aren’t for the faint of heart and Ol’ Peter is told they aren’t happy that Cartwright got her list of assignments on October 25, yet she has just scheduled to meet with them on January 10, less than two weeks before her 90 days expire. Peter read the direction from the Board to meet with and “resolve” issues with the Pompano community. The Detective is trying to understand how anything will be resolved in less than two weeks. Peter Traceit will drag the sands to the meeting on Tuesday, January 10, 6- 8 pm at the Pompano Administration Center located at 610 NE 13 Avenue, Pompano. The Street Detective is wondering if Community Activist, Terry Scott, will be there, or will he report to the church or another community location and have his own meeting?

Though Liberty Elementary is not in Pompano, it is in District 7, where Nora Rupert is the Board member. Traceit understands from Rupert herself that she is a “watch dog” of the organization she works for, yet some believe she picks and chooses the issues and people she is willing to expose. Liberty Elementary parents and employees are telling Traceit that they have reached out to Rupert and other district staff to assist them with an issue of inebriation and incompetence, but she has not responded. Ol’ Peter finds this claim similar to the one at Cross Creek where the self-professed watch dog sat silent, and stone faced when told repeatedly about the teacher at Cross Creek who used the N-word ten times in a classroom of special needs students. What makes Peter Traceit, The Detective scratch is the process Rupert uses to decide on who and when to snitch and with whom and when to play possum.

The holiday wine, spirits and cheer have had Ol’ Peter dragging a little slowly these last few weeks, but I’m ready to pick up the pace for the new year.