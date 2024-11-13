President Trump Wins a Second Term as a Convicted Felon

By Roger Caldwell

America has spoken in the 2024 election, and President Trump has been given four more years to make America Great again. In the Electoral College President Trump beat VP Harris by 301 votes to 226 votes. Many Americans believed that America was on the wrong track, with inflation, wars, immigration, and the economy.

It appears that President Trump is the first Republican to win the popular vote since 2004, under President George Bush. President Trump has increased his campaign by getting non-white ethnically diverse areas to vote for him. In certain areas this accounted for an increase in 7 points. Many of these Trump supporters knew in September that they were voting for President Trump.

The polls were not even close when the media said the votes were a tie. VP Harris did not win any of the battleground states, and President Trump and Elon Musk connected to their voters online using Twitter.

In this election there was disinformation and misinformation on a regular basis, because they used the Twitter social media platform to get information to President Trump’s supporters. I was clearly wrong with the campaign, because I thought that Trump was not communicating with his supporters. They did not have to knock on the door, because Trump and Musk were on line, an on the correct websites.

Technology was the secret weapon for President’s Trump campaign, and the utilization of Elon Musk buying of Twitter for $44 million dollars. Trump worked with one of the richest men in the world, he had tremendous power, and immense money.

Musk and Trump both said during the campaign that Musk will head a “Department of Government Efficiency,” which could slash federal spending by as much as $2 trillion. This strategy could throw the country into economic chaos, but Musk believes that the country must tighten its belt.

On Thursday, Susie Wiles, the de facto campaign manager was named as Trump’s chief of staff. Wiles has earned a reputation as smart, pragmatic, and an effective campaign manager. Wiles is a longtime GOP operative in Florida with a history of working for rich candidates. She ran Sen. Rick Scott’s 2010 campaign for Florida governorship, and was registered as a lobbyist in Washington DC.

President Trump and President Biden will sit down together on Wednesday, 11-13-24, and work on a smooth transition. Trump’s transition team, which is led by Cantor Fitzgerald, Howard Lutnick, and Linda McMahon, has not yet signed important paperwork for transition planning with the Biden administration.

The agreements come with ethics requirements, including safeguards against conflicts of interest and fundraising spending limits. Trump’s team has passed the deadline to sign the agreements, and many are concerned with America’s national security.

Trump can still be inaugurated as president in January 2025 regardless of whether his team signs the agreements. The Biden team can only request the Trump’s team to sign as soon as possible so there can be a smooth transition of power.