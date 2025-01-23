President Trump’s Executive Orders: Revelations or  Luke’s Jubilations

“Federal Bureaucrats don’t care how wasteful they are with taxpayers’ money, and thieves only care about how much they can steal and not get caught. Regrettably, wasted and stolen money is merely added to the debt.” John Johnson II 01/21/25

By John Johnson II

America’s 47th President, Donald J. Trump, was sworn in at noon on Monday, January 20, 2025. Having previously prophesized to ‘Make America Great Again,’ he remains more committed than ever. His actions suggest that he may have drawn inspiration from the Book of Revelation, which foretells that goodness will finally triumph and prevail. However, his plan to extend tax cuts for the wealthy leads one to believe he hasn’t fully embraced Luke’s Gospel.

This Gospel predicts the rich man’s liberation from bondage to money, leading to a more equal distribution of wealth. Hopefully, these scriptures will strengthen his moral compass and sharpen his vision for America’s future. A president without a vision can easily chart a course that leads to disastrous results, especially for the poor.

Certainly, a vision that includes raising the federal minimum from $7.25 to at least $15.00 or establishing a living wage would be a start. Next, the following would be symbolic of “undeserved favor:” building affordable housing; removing the U.S. from being the Country with the highest incarceration rate; tackling homelessness, eliminating poverty (fact, more white people live in poverty); and ensuring health care is a right and not a privilege.

As promised, President Trump issued a slate of Executive Orders (EOs) designed to bring about unprecedented revelations and jubilations for the people. However, it’s essential that having been advised by competent advisors, his (EOs) will achieve well-intended purposes and strengthen Democratic values.

Regardless of political affiliation, patriotic voters eagerly anticipate President Trump’s success throughout his four years. Only an idiot or our nation’s worst enemies would wish for the president to fail. Yet For America’s voters, failure isn’t an option.

Could you imagine passengers on the Titanic wishing it would encounter icebergs to prove it wasn’t unsinkable? We all know the Titanic’s fate. President Trump must remain vigilant and be prepared for any obstacles or obstructionists who may lie in his path to success.

Unfortunately, Democrats underestimated Trump’s clarion call for change and political astuteness. Yes, he seized upon voters’ yearning for social/institutional changes. He raised to another level former President Theodore Roosevelt’s aphorism, “Speak softly and carry a big stick; you will go far.”

Instead, President Trump speaks boisterously and brags about having an arsenal of tariffs and the world’s most powerful military. His tough demeanor has enabled him to go “damn” far. Admittedly, given the circumstances, becoming a two-term President was phenomenal. We’ll wait to see what concessions Mexico, China, and Canada will offer to avoid President Trump’s “nuclear tariffs” threat. An end to the supply of phenol drugs from Mexico and China would be a welcomed change.

President Trump must acknowledge voters were promised their communities would be free of illegal and criminal immigrants, lower food prices, reduced inflation, and affordable fuel prices. Most importantly, the Federal budget must stop being gutted by a new breed of thievery and senseless farmers. Remember, the Aesop fable, where the senseless and cruel farmer killed “The Goose That Laid The Golden Eggs.”

Is it not obvious that the Federal Budget has become “The Goose That Laid the Golden Eggs?” An (EO) to address this potential apocalyptic problem would constitute lofty revelations and jubilations!

YOU BE THE JUDGE!