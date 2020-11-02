Prime Suspects: Thieves Caught On Camera Looting Amazon Van

HARTFORD, Connecticut—Two thieves were filmed unloading boxes from an Amazon delivery van before one drove off and crashed through a gate to escape.

Officers from the Hartford Police Department in Connecticut responded to the Oct. 23 incident after receiving a report about an Amazon van containing packages that was stolen when the driver stepped away and left the keys inside.

Police were able to track down the stolen vehicle to the backside of a series of buildings on Westland Street by reviewing CCTV footage that shows two men removing boxes from the back of the van. In video taken by police body cameras, officers approach the vehicle while one of the suspects stands behind it.

The thieves were ordered not to move, and the man outside of the van, George Marshall, was arrested. His accomplice, however, remained in the van and drove it through a wrought iron fence and disappeared from view.