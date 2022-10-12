Program Fosters Creativity

Classes in Arts and C rafts for Adults with Disabilities

BROWARD COUNTY, FL – The Special Populations Section of Broward County Parks will again offer 3R’s (Recycle – Repurpose – Reuse) Art at the Park, on Thursdays, from October 13th through November 17, 2022, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.. The program is for adults with developmental disabilities and will be held at Shelter #1 at Plantation Heritage Park, 1100 S Fig Tree Lane, Plantation 33317 (954) 357-5135.

The program focuses on creating new art projects using recycled, repurposed, and reusable materials. Participants will also learn basic art skills and how to draw using shapes. Consistent attendance is required, as each week participants will complete unfinished projects, start new ones, and learn new techniques.

The classes, for ages 18 and up with developmental disabilities, are free. Class size is limited, however, and preregistration is required by calling (954) 357-8160/8170 or emailing SpecialPopulations@Broward.org.

Adherence to CDC guidelines for social distancing, hand sanitizing, and the wearing of facial coverings is recommended.

*******************************************************************

Free Yoga Class for Adults Who Are Blind or Visually Impaired

BROWARD COUNTY, FL – Broward County Parks and Recreation Division’s Special Populations Section will offer a free Yoga Class for adults who are blind or visually impaired on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The class will be held at Tree Tops Park, 3900 SW 100th Ave., Davie 33328; (954) 357-5130 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Participants will learn and practice the art of yoga as taught by certified volunteer yoga instructors. All skill levels are welcome. Please bring a towel and your mat; however, some mats will be available for use.

Although the classes are free, space is limited, and preregistration is required. For further information or to preregister, call the Special Populations Section at (954) 357-8160 or email SpecialPopulations@Broward.org.

Adherence to CDC guidelines for social distancing, hand sanitizing, and wearing facial coverings is recommended.

Recreation. Preservation. Education.

About the Parks and Recreation Division

Broward County Parks manages almost 6,500 acres, encompassing nearly 50 regional parks and nature centers, neighborhood parks, and natural areas at various stages of development. Hours and fees vary by location. Visit Broward.org/Parks for details. Individuals with disabilities requiring accommodations in order to participate in programs, services, and activities must contact the Special Populations Section at (954) 357-8170 or TTY 954-537-2844 at least five business days prior to the scheduled meeting or event.

DATE: October 6, 2022

GENERAL MEDIA CONTACT: Fara Arca

Parks and Recreation Division

PHONE: (954) 357-8158

CONTACT FOR THIS PROGRAM/EVENT:

SpecialPopulations@Broward.org, (954) 357-8160/8170