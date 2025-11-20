Proud to Serve Those Who Protect Our Freedom

VA mortgage loans are fixed-rate loans guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. VA guaranteed loans are made by private lenders like SouthState to eligible veterans and service members for the purchase or refinancing of their primary home. We are fortunately able to do this with competitive interest rates and no money down, making homeownership more attainable to those who have served our nation.
- 0% down with no commitment fee1
- Available to eligible veterans2
- Purchase or refinance of a primary residence
To determine if a VA mortgage is right for you, please give us a call.
- 100% financing available on purchase transactions based on the lesser of the purchase price or appraised value. VA loans require a one-time, up-front VA funding fee applied as a percentage of the loan amount.
- You may be eligible for a VA Home Loan if you meet one or more of the following qualifications: 90 consecutive days of active service during wartime; 181 days of active service during peacetime; more than 6 years of service in the National Guard or Reserves; spouse of a service member who has died in the line of duty or as a result of a service-related disability (surviving spouses must not have remarried); OR Certificate of Eligibility with sufficient income.