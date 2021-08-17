Quake-Hit Nepalese Bet Big On ‘American Dream And Promise’

NEW YORK — Rajesh Shrestha from Nepal’s capital Kathmandu was on his motorbike when the ground underneath him started to shake. Shrestha, who was 41 at that time, stopped and jumped off.

He was caught in the second most devastating earthquake to hit Nepal on May 12, 2015.

“Everyone had stopped what they were doing,” he told Zenger News.

Shrestha and his family had already lost their home, belongings, and business in the first earthquake that occurred less than three weeks before.

For the next few months, the city trembled from more than 100 aftershocks. Kathmandu—Shrestha’s home and the city of temples on Himalaya’s foothills—was reduced to rubble.

Over 9,000 people lost their lives in the two earthquakes, while 23,000 were injured. Since 75 percent of Nepal is covered by mountain ranges, the earthquakes created avalanches and landslides that crushed more than 500,000 houses, apart from schools, hospitals, banks, and businesses.

Broken roads left people dependent on relief aid and supplies delivered by helicopters.

“We shared food with other families and lived in tents. I was depressed. I couldn’t think of anything positive,” Shrestha said.

He still had a family to care for, including an autistic nephew, and had to find a way to rebuild finances. So, he bought a one-way ticket to New York. In June, he arrived at the John F. Kennedy International Airport with two suitcases.

Shrestha is one of 14,800 Nepalese who came to the US because of the 2015 earthquake. Yet, they were not the first wave of Nepalese to go to the US.

Many started arriving in 1990. The exodus continued through 2006 as citizens sought asylum during the Maoist insurgency that dethroned Nepal’s monarchy. During this time, the country transitioned from an absolute monarchy to a constitutional monarchy due to human rights violations by security forces.

In February 1996, the Maoist United People’s Front leaders launched a “People’s War” that led to violence in more than 50 of the country’s 75 districts. In 2008, the 240-year-old monarchy was abolished. Nepal switched from a Hindu monarchy to the Federal Democratic Republic.

But in 2015, the country was in political turmoil again after the constitution of Nepal had affirmed the country as a secular federal parliamentary republic. These social, economic, and infrastructural instabilities drove Nepalese like Shrestha abroad.

“The state [Nepal] could not match their citizens’ needs in basic ways,” Sienna Craig, an anthropology professor at Dartmouth who has extensively studied Nepalese culture, told Zenger News.

Most of those who took refuge in the US established roots in Jackson Heights, Queens, the epicenter of South Asian communities in New York City, where they opened restaurants and businesses.

But those who escaped to the US faced a series of bureaucratic problems that make it hard for them to get and keep good jobs. One of these is the rules governing visas.

On June 24, 2015, the Barack Obama administration granted Nepalese Temporary Protected Status (TPS) , a visa given to those escaping armed conflict, environmental disasters, or other extraordinary conditions in their home countries. A TPS holder cannot be deported and is authorized to work in the US for a specific period but must renew employment authorization every six to eighteen months.

Shrestha arrived in New York City 11 days before the US declared TPS, so he soon became a beneficiary.

He learned how to speak English in Nepal, but it wasn’t his mother tongue. Adapting to this new city with a thick accent was a challenge. After a few months of looking for a job, he found one at a Japanese restaurant in Brooklyn. Soon, he was sending money home.

“Nepal’s economy depends on remittances,” said Craig, indicating many contribute to rebuilding their communities in Nepal from abroad.

Nepal received $8.1 billion in remittances in 2020, 24 percent of the Gross Domestic Product. In 2015, remittances of $6.73 billion comprised 27.6 percent of the Gross Domestic Product.

When Shrestha tried to find a better job, he realized his options were limited. Big companies wouldn’t hire him because his work permit allowed him to stay in the US temporarily.

He could not study because of a lack of funds or start a business either.

“If you invest some money in a business, what will you do with it when you have to exit the country?” he said.

He had no option but to continue working at the restaurant.

“I work back, front, everywhere they need me.” To keep his job, he has to do everything he is asked to do. “They know I don’t have a choice.”

In 2018, the Donald Trump administration tried to end TPS for Nepalese effective June 2019 on the basis that Nepal no longer suffered from adverse conditions.

But Nepal was and is still facing those conditions. For the first two years after the 2015 earthquakes, 70 percent of Nepalese lived in temporary shelters. By 2019, three-quarters of the affected population had a home, while many were still rebuilding.