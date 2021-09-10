‘Raavan Leela’ Trailer Captures Modern Indian Love Story With Mythological Twist

MUMBAI, India — Makers of the upcoming mythological drama film “Raavan Leela” have released the first trailer of the movie on Sept. 9, 2021.

The two-minute-long trailer opens up in a village, where a drama company has arrived to organize and perform the first-ever Ram-Leela show in that place. The male protagonist, Raja Ram Joshi, essayed by Gandhi, is excited to join in and play the role of Ram but somehow ends up playing Raavan.

He falls in love with the girl who is playing Seeta, essayed by Ray, and the trailer captures moments of their budding romance during the Ram-Leela theatre practices.

The second half of the trailer gives a glimpse of the conflict, the obstacles imposed by the societal norms against their romantic relationship.

“Raavan aur Seeta ka mail kabhi nhi ho sakta (Raavan and Seeta can never be together),” says one of the politicians in the trailer.

The trailer concludes with a snippet of the conversation between actors playing Ram and Raavan in the make-up room. There, Raavan questions the course of events of Ramayana and the ideas of right and wrong, good and evil, and justice and injustice.

Ram justifies the chain of events by saying, “kyunki hum bhagwaan hain” (because I’m the God).

On Sept. 6, 2021, Gandhi took to his Instagram handle and dropped the official teaser of the film.

“Not every film gives you an opportunity to work as two diverse personalities at one time. #RaavanLeela (Bhavai) is a story that allowed me to explore that and much more. This will stay with me as an all-time learning experience, and I cannot wait for you all to witness this in theaters!” he wrote.

The minute-long teaser of the film shows Gandhi decked up as Raavan from head-to-toe on the stage of a Ram-Leela performance. Then, he delivers a monologue in a powerful, heavy voice, introducing himself as the mighty Raavan.

The teaser also captures his roaring laughter and ends with his solemn declaration of self as: “Aham Brahmasmi” (I am God).

The upcoming film will mark the big-screen debut of Gandhi. He has earlier appeared in several small-budget films.

Gandhi made his acting debut with Sridhar Rangayan’s 2006 romantic-drama film “Yours Emotionally!” opposite Premjit, Jack Lamport, Ikhlaq Khan, and Ajai Rohilla. He plays the role of Mani, who is engaged to be married.

He then appeared in Abhishek Jain’s 2014 comedy-drama film “Bey Yaar,” co-starring Darshan Jairwala, Manoj Joshi, Aarti Patel, and Amit Mistry.

His other credits include “Wrong Side Raju,” “Tamburo,” “Love Ni Bhavai,” “Ventilator,” “Mitron,” “Dhunki,” “Luv Ni Love Storys,” among many others.

Gandhi got his big break with Hansal Mehta’s crime biopic series “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story,” based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta and his rise and downfall.

The series bagged Gandhi the “Best Actor — Web Series” in Indian Television Academy Awards in 2021.

“Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story” also got the “Best Web Series” at the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival in 2021.

Gandhi, who was last seen in a Gujarati-language television series “Vitthal Teedi,” has several films and television series in his kitty. He will next be seen in “Dimensions,” “Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan,” “Atithi Bhooto Bhava,” “Aavartan,” “Six Suspects,” and a Gandhi and Khushali Kumar untitled project.

Touted as a love story, “Raavan Leela” is helmed by Hardik Gajjar. The film is presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada and produced by Dhaval Gada, Akshay Gada, Parth Gajjar, and Richa Amod Sachan under Pen Studios, Hardik Gajjar Films, and Backbencher Pictures.

The film also stars Ankur Bhatia, Abhimanyu Singh, Rajesh Sharma, Ankur Vikal, Rajendra Gupta, Gopal Singh, Flora Saini, Anil Rastogi, Krishna Singh Bisht, and Bhagyashree Mote.

“Raavan Leela” is set to release in theaters on Oct. 1, 2021.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil