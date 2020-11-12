“READING IS LIT!”

AUTHOR SPOTLIGHT

This summer, during the last week of our successful CEA Summer Reading Challenge, we highlighted five local published children’s book authors, two of whom were only nine years old! The CEA was honored to have Olivia Robinson and Javerra Pringle share their books with us this summer.

Olivia Robinson, author of “Staying Safe from COVID-19:Olivia’s Handbook for Kids,” was first featured on the CEA Literacy Series on our Instagram and Facebook pages in the Spring. Since then, she has authored and published her very own book, an especially relevant narrative during this global pandemic!

This book not only guides readers on how to safely social distance, wear masks and wash their hands, but also informs them of the importance of paying attention to guidelines from health experts. This was an excellent book that captured the interpretation of the impact of the pandemic through the eyes of a child.

CEA SUMMER READING CHALLENGE

Javerra Pringle, author of “Cupcake Master,” is a very active virtual CEA participant. He and his sister participated in all 7 weeks of the Summer Reading Challenge and have continued to actively engage in current virtual CEA initiatives, receiving various prizes and recognition.

“Cupcake Master” takes readers on a journey of a young boy with a vision – whose parents support him in following his passion. It is a story encouraging boys and girls to become successful entrepreneurs at any age. With a strong support system and ambition, reaching

your goals is always achievable!

Our authors were also featured guests on the “Growing Voices of Our Future” segment of the Westside Gazette Newspaper “Jus a Lil Bit” podcast. Both Olivia and Javerra were interviewed and discussed their journey and aspirations for becoming authors.

We are extremely proud of our young authors and excited about their future literacy and entrepreneurship endeavors. Check out our literacy leaders on the Westside Gazette Newspaper podcast interview here: http