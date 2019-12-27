Real, alive or faux-that is the question

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Layla Davidson

On December 15, the deacons and deaconesses of New Mount Olive Baptist Church had an event at Hugh’s Culinary. When the event was over, I discovered something so astonishing. A deacon brought me to this room. I was not sure if they were authentic.

Taxidermy Wall Mounts or faux Taxidermy Wall Mounts.

There were multiple Taxidermy Wall Mounts that were deer heads on the wall. When I walked in I saw a cat. I thought it was a statue. However, when the cat moved my heart dropped. The cat looked at me and then it moved! I was scared out of my mind, but after that happened I was looking around.

In my mind I was thinking “Wow, how did they kill all these animals without being injured or ending up dead?”

The one animal that flabbergasted me was the Ram. A Ram is a Sheep with horns. The horns on these Rams were remarkable. They are so long and thick. They have an unbelievable length and curve to them. This experience was very phenomenal.