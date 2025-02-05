Renowned Jamaican poet Velma Pollard has died

Advertisement

By Sheri-kae McLeod

(Source: Caribbean National Weekly)

Velma Pollard, the distinguished Jamaican poet, fiction writer, and linguist, passed away on February 1, 2025, at the age of 87.

Her literary legacy, marked by her melodic style and deep engagement with Caribbean culture, has left an indelible imprint on the region’s literary landscape.

Born in 1937 in Woodside, Saint Mary Parish, Jamaica, to a farmer and a schoolteacher, Pollard developed an early appreciation for literature and storytelling. Alongside her sister, the renowned writer Erna Brodber, she nurtured a passion for the arts that would later define her career.

Pollard attended Excelsior High School in Kingston before pursuing higher education at the University College of the West Indies, where she studied languages. She later earned a Master’s degree in English from Columbia University and a Master’s in Education from McGill University.

A career of literary and academic excellence

Pollard’s literary journey began in childhood when she won her first poetry prize at the age of seven. However, it wasn’t until 1975 that she pursued publication, submitting her work to journals such as the Jamaica Journal. Her writing, which includes the acclaimed short story collection Shame Trees Don’t Grow Here (1991) and the novel Karl (1992)—winner of the prestigious Casa de las Américas Literary Prize—garnered recognition both regionally and internationally.

Pollard’s poetry collections, including Leaving Traces (2007) and And Caret Bay Again: New and Selected Poems (2013), showcase her ability to blend nostalgia for rural life with reflections on modernity. Her work is celebrated for its philosophical depth and the richness of its oral delivery, capturing the rhythms and complexities of Caribbean identity.

Beyond her literary accomplishments, Pollard was a respected academic who contributed significantly to the study of Creole languages in the English-speaking Caribbean. Her research shaped the discourse on linguistic identity and cultural expression. Her dedication to this field earned her an honorary membership in the Society for Caribbean Linguistics (SCL) in 2022, recognizing her service as both an SCL Executive Officer and Financial Officer.

Pollard’s presence at the University of the West Indies remained strong throughout her career. For decades, she was a senior lecturer who taught in Language Education in the Department of Educational Studies in the Faculty of Arts and Education at UWI, Mona. Even after retiring, she continued to engage with students and scholars as a senior lecturer, inspiring new generations of Caribbean writers and linguists.

Velma Pollard’s passing marks the loss of a formidable literary voice whose work continues to resonate across generations. Her ability to capture the essence of Caribbean life, her meticulous attention to language, and her commitment to education have cemented her place among the region’s most influential writers.