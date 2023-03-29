Republicans’ Cultural War- Pro-life, Pro- Death & Anti – LGBTQ

John Johnson

By John Johnson II

Republicans and their base of white Nationalists appear to have infused their white supremacy morality-ideology with  an element  from the witchcraft trials of the 16th Century. Their divisive social weapons, which included pro-life and guns, have now become even more sinister. Their sense of  morality has become as vilifying as a Shakespearean  tragedy. It should be labeled  “Republicans’ Cultural  Wars,”  with the addition of Pro-death and “Don’t say Gay or Trans Laws (LBGTQ).

Though unbelievable, the pro-lifers are lobbying to add the death penalty for women who receive an abortion. South  Carolina’s Republican Rep. Rob Harris of Spartanburg County has proposed Bill H.35-49. This bill, if passed, would criminalize abortions and subject women to penalties of thirty years in prison or  death.

This kind of demonic thinking is reminiscent of pro-witchcraft believers during the medieval Centuries between 1400  to 1782.  It’s estimated that forty to sixty thousands women were killed by being burned at the stake or hanged because it was alleged, they practiced witchcraft. Women suspected of witchcraft remained on a wanted list  for years. Currently,  those who aide an abortionists can be hunted down and sued.

Sadly, women continue to  be victimized by a sanctimonious society filled with White Christian Nationalists. DeSantis,  as a Founding Member of the House Freedom Caucus, has  identified an  agenda filled with societal targets. Ironically, he has selected  Trans gender/Drag Shows, pro-choice and Critical  Race Theory as Cultural War targets.

Most recently, an Orlando drag show targeted for sanctions by DeSantis, detected nothing  ‘lewd’. In fact, Cowboy cheerleaders visually reveal more  buttocks during each football game to thousands of cheering fans and children. Thus,  shouldn’t cheerleaders be vilified or forced to reveal less flesh?

For those who have read the American Psychological Association (APA) definition of  sexual orientation would’ve learned that it isn’t a human conscience personal choice. Just as fetuses don’t/can’t determine their sex, children can’t/don’t determine their sexual orientation. And only an ideologue would be surprised to learn that parents don’t/can’t determine their child’s sexual orientation.

A review of the literature regarding sexual orientation identification by authors such as  Kinsey, Pomeroy, and Martin (1948 ), “ revealed development of, “The Kinsey Scale.”  It demonstrated years ago that people did not fit into exclusive heterosexual  or homosexual categories.  It suggests  that heterosexual orientation isn’t the sacred norm. This clearly indicates that gay orientation including transgender are equally as  normal as heterosexual orientation. Do white Christian Nationalists believe that children consciously elect to be gay, transgender, or straight? Are there no Republicans and white Christian Nationalists children who are gay? Currently, thirteen voting members of the 118th Congress have identified as gay, bisexual, or lesbian and the list is growing.

I challenge every reader of this article to ask themselves  as well as their Priests, Congresspersons, star athletes, significant partners, and children the following questions:

  • How did you develop your sexual orientation identity?
  • Did you decide or did your parents, friends, teachers, or drag show story hour decide your sexual orientation identity?
  • Who decides which sexual orientation is acceptable to white Christian Nationalists?

Consequently, if burlesque is normal and Mr. Rogers’ children’s program was normal, why are Republican right-wing conservatives attacking drag shows and their  story hour? Is their story hour conducted in a lewd manner? Why would Republicans target the LGBTQ community in the same insane manner as how 16th Century Colonists attack women they alleged were Witches?

It’s disingenuous for DeSantis to endorse legislation strengthening Parental Rights and then threaten to criminalize and shut down drag shows because children were in attendance. Who does he think took the children to these events? Are Parental Rights only reserved for white Christian Nationalists? What about parents’ rights who are members of the LGBTQ community?

If parents want their children referred to by a pronoun that differs from their sex at birth, who should teachers obey, the parents or the “Don’t Say Gay Law?”? Do Parental Rights usurp State Law. This law is fraught with  contradictions. Again, are Parental Rights Legislation  only  reserved for white Christian Nationalists?

Sadly, the tactics utilized by DeSantis and Trump aren’t new. They’re identical to a  former dreaded leader whose name is too horrible to mention. However, examine the following  tactics used below by them  to help you   identify who’s the Fascist  leader they  resemble:

  • Denigrates Black people, immigrants, and LGBTQ community to gain support to suppress them;
  • Uses propaganda to incites racism and bigotry against people already marginalized;
  • Attempts to use power to attack political enemies and divide the races;
  • Signs legislation to criminalize First Amendments rights;
  • Demonizes the press to strengthen his incendiary demagoguery and pursuit of increased power; and
  • Bans books of  African historical value  that white conservative Nationalists detested.

Is it not a form of hypocrisy to be pro- life,  guns, death, Anti-LGBTQ and profess to value all children? Can a Republican Presidential candidate  be elected  president  by only white Christian Nationalists voters?

YOU BE THE JUDGED!

