Republicans’ Cultural War- Pro-life, Pro- Death & Anti – LGBTQ

By John Johnson II

Republicans and their base of white Nationalists appear to have infused their white supremacy morality-ideology with an element from the witchcraft trials of the 16th Century. Their divisive social weapons, which included pro-life and guns, have now become even more sinister. Their sense of morality has become as vilifying as a Shakespearean tragedy. It should be labeled “Republicans’ Cultural Wars,” with the addition of Pro-death and “Don’t say Gay or Trans Laws (LBGTQ).

Though unbelievable, the pro-lifers are lobbying to add the death penalty for women who receive an abortion. South Carolina’s Republican Rep. Rob Harris of Spartanburg County has proposed Bill H.35-49. This bill, if passed, would criminalize abortions and subject women to penalties of thirty years in prison or death.

This kind of demonic thinking is reminiscent of pro-witchcraft believers during the medieval Centuries between 1400 to 1782. It’s estimated that forty to sixty thousands women were killed by being burned at the stake or hanged because it was alleged, they practiced witchcraft. Women suspected of witchcraft remained on a wanted list for years. Currently, those who aide an abortionists can be hunted down and sued.

Sadly, women continue to be victimized by a sanctimonious society filled with White Christian Nationalists. DeSantis, as a Founding Member of the House Freedom Caucus, has identified an agenda filled with societal targets. Ironically, he has selected Trans gender/Drag Shows, pro-choice and Critical Race Theory as Cultural War targets.

Most recently, an Orlando drag show targeted for sanctions by DeSantis, detected nothing ‘lewd’. In fact, Cowboy cheerleaders visually reveal more buttocks during each football game to thousands of cheering fans and children. Thus, shouldn’t cheerleaders be vilified or forced to reveal less flesh?

For those who have read the American Psychological Association (APA) definition of sexual orientation would’ve learned that it isn’t a human conscience personal choice. Just as fetuses don’t/can’t determine their sex, children can’t/don’t determine their sexual orientation. And only an ideologue would be surprised to learn that parents don’t/can’t determine their child’s sexual orientation.

A review of the literature regarding sexual orientation identification by authors such as Kinsey, Pomeroy, and Martin (1948 ), “ revealed development of, “The Kinsey Scale.” It demonstrated years ago that people did not fit into exclusive heterosexual or homosexual categories. It suggests that heterosexual orientation isn’t the sacred norm. This clearly indicates that gay orientation including transgender are equally as normal as heterosexual orientation. Do white Christian Nationalists believe that children consciously elect to be gay, transgender, or straight? Are there no Republicans and white Christian Nationalists children who are gay? Currently, thirteen voting members of the 118th Congress have identified as gay, bisexual, or lesbian and the list is growing.

I challenge every reader of this article to ask themselves as well as their Priests, Congresspersons, star athletes, significant partners, and children the following questions:

How did you develop your sexual orientation identity?

Did you decide or did your parents, friends, teachers, or drag show story hour decide your sexual orientation identity?

Who decides which sexual orientation is acceptable to white Christian Nationalists?

Consequently, if burlesque is normal and Mr. Rogers’ children’s program was normal, why are Republican right-wing conservatives attacking drag shows and their story hour? Is their story hour conducted in a lewd manner? Why would Republicans target the LGBTQ community in the same insane manner as how 16th Century Colonists attack women they alleged were Witches?

It’s disingenuous for DeSantis to endorse legislation strengthening Parental Rights and then threaten to criminalize and shut down drag shows because children were in attendance. Who does he think took the children to these events? Are Parental Rights only reserved for white Christian Nationalists? What about parents’ rights who are members of the LGBTQ community?

If parents want their children referred to by a pronoun that differs from their sex at birth, who should teachers obey, the parents or the “Don’t Say Gay Law?”? Do Parental Rights usurp State Law. This law is fraught with contradictions. Again, are Parental Rights Legislation only reserved for white Christian Nationalists?

Sadly, the tactics utilized by DeSantis and Trump aren’t new. They’re identical to a former dreaded leader whose name is too horrible to mention. However, examine the following tactics used below by them to help you identify who’s the Fascist leader they resemble:

Denigrates Black people, immigrants, and LGBTQ community to gain support to suppress them;

Uses propaganda to incites racism and bigotry against people already marginalized;

Attempts to use power to attack political enemies and divide the races;

Signs legislation to criminalize First Amendments rights;

Demonizes the press to strengthen his incendiary demagoguery and pursuit of increased power; and

Bans books of African historical value that white conservative Nationalists detested.

Is it not a form of hypocrisy to be pro- life, guns, death, Anti-LGBTQ and profess to value all children? Can a Republican Presidential candidate be elected president by only white Christian Nationalists voters?

YOU BE THE JUDGED!