By John Johnson II

Former President Trump has deservedly earned the title “Teflon Don,” which is a similar title bestowed upon Mafia Boss John Gotti. Gotti ‘s nickname became “Teflon Don,” after juries failed to convict him twice for conspiracy to commit murder and racketeering.

Trump has escaped charges for committing at least forty-eight criminal offenses while serving as President. Plus, the Senate shielded him from convictions for two Impeachments imposed by the House. Thus far, this record alone allows him to be the bear the title as the reigning Republican’s “Gangster President, Teflon Don.”

Trump, embolden by his ability to escape criminal convictions, apparently has embraced his title as the new Teflon Don. Consequently, he decided that though he lost the 2020, Presidential election, he had no intentions of leaving the White House.

As would be, Trump behaving as a “Mob Boss,” plotted with co-conspirators to overthrow the U.S. government and thereby prevent the orderly transfer of power. This plot included elaborate schemes involving lies of election fraud, tampering of voting machines by aliens, and alleging production of fake ballots for Biden.

However, the January 6, Commission has revealed that the schemes weren’t the principal component of the plot. If all else failed, Trump and his coconspirators using a rally as cover, planned and executed an insurrection on January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol Building.

Both international and national television stations broadcast the insurrection live. The splattering of broken windows and the piercing screams of beaten offices were jarring. The mayhem lasted more than four hours, which is as long as two episodes of the gruesome “God Father,” movie.

The former president sat and watched with surreal interest the deadly attack, which wasn’t a movie. If this wasn’t a dereliction of duty and betrayal of his oath to the Constitution, what was it? After the Revolutionary War of 1789, Thomas Hickey was the first man tried, convicted, and executed for sedition and treachery. Hickey’s actions validated his intent. Why wouldn’t Trump’s actions validate his intent and state of mind?

It’s without question, Trump sat and watched the Capitol Building under attack and insurrectionists shouting hang V.P. Mike Pence and did absolutely nothing. Mic-key Mouse and Goofy could decipher his intent and analyze his state of mind. Somehow the DOJ is struggling with these same psychological elements. In other word , its difficulty to undertake a criminal investigation if Trump’s intent and state of mind can’t be determined.

Let’s ask the simple question, “If Obama as President committed any of these alleged crimes, would the DOJ be struggling with initiating a criminal investigation?” The answer is, “Hell No!”

It’s as though America is extremely reluctant to try and convict white men who betray their oaths to the Constitution. Remember, former President Gerald Ford granted Nixon a full pardon. Nixon died not having a criminal record.

At the end of the Civil War, Confederate soldiers kept their pistols, received heartfelt leniency, and merely told to return home to their families. General Robert E. Lee, though a traitor, returned to Virginia, after the Civil War, where he later became President of Washington College in Lexington, Virginia.

Within the past five decades two American presidents, both Nixon and Trump, have betrayed their oaths to the U.S. Constitution by behaving as gangsters. Surprisingly, Republicans summoned the strength and integrity and forced Nixon’s to resign.

Regrettably, former president Trump still garners widespread Republican support and behaves as though he’s the “Teflon Don.” Currently, he’s spreading lies about a fraudulent election, pledging to pardon convicted insurrectionists, and sowing discord. America has now added to new events of Infamy, “Water Gate of 1972” and the January 6, 2021, Insurrection.

Failure to indite, try, and, if found guilty, convict Trump, would leave an indelible stain on America as a Republic. Further, Trump’s pseudo title, “Teflon Don’” would constitute and even greater embarrassment to the Presidency.

YOU BE THE JUDGE!