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“America’s racial divide is a far greater existential threat to democracy than Iran getting a nuclear weapon.” John Johnson II 10/21/26

By Dr. John Johnson II

(johnjohnson0527@gmail.com)

Is the Republican culture war about traditional values? Or is it a fight to protect white political power, great wealth, and racial white privilege?

Why call it a racist culture war? Critics argue that it is more than a fight over taxes, immigration, and traditional values. At its heart is a struggle between racial inclusion and exclusion. Is this a fight for equal rights or an effort to preserve racial inequality?

Critics claim that wealthy Republican leaders and MAGA supporters fear America’s move toward a more inclusive society. They see it as a threat to a system long controlled by a white majority.

Critics also accuse wealthy elites of dividing poor white Americans from struggling Black Americans and other minorities. While these groups fight each other, the rich gain more wealth and political power.

Consider this shocking fact!

Visual Capitalist reported that about 19.5 million white Americans lived in poverty in 2022. Yet wealthy individuals and corporations continue receiving large tax breaks. The Republicans’ racist culture war is crumbling. It has become a nightmare. People can no longer afford to purchase food, gas, health care, or pay for their utilities. Yet affordability faces criticism as not being real.

Critics argue that these choices protect the wealthy while leaving millions behind. Who will heed the cries of the people?

Why should poor white Americans fear poor Black Americans? Who gains when struggling families fight each other while billionaires grow richer?

Consider the culture war’s targets.

White replacement conspiracy theories spread fear of losing white political power. Stricter voting rules may make voting harder for Black Americans and other minorities. Supporters say these rules protect elections. Critics warn that they may exclude eligible voters.

Republican leaders also seek to cut what they call a bloated and wasteful federal workforce. Government should operate efficiently. But should cutting costs weaken public services and protections? What is their justification for using a hack saw approach?

Will America’s constitutional guardians stand up against Republicans’ Racist Culture War?

Critics accuse the Supreme Court’s six conservative justices of weakening checks on presidential power. Its 2024 immunity ruling gave presidents broad protection for official actions. Political scientists reported that the majority said the Constitution required those protections.

Congress has the power to investigate, control spending, and hold presidents accountable. Yet critics accuse Republican leaders of putting loyalty to the president above their constitutional duties.

Has Congress surrendered its independence? Has political loyalty become more important than the Constitution? Or will the” Rule of Law” hang around the neck of the “Lady of Justice” like a dead albatross? Despite America’s recent 250-year celebration, the stench of racism still fuels an abdominal culture war.

The greatest danger may be hiding in plain sight. Poor white Americans and poor Black Americans often face the same struggles. Yet racial division can keep them from challenging policies that favor the wealthy.

Will Congress defend the Constitution? Will the Supreme Court protect equal justice? Will Americans recognize how racial division can serve wealth and power?

History will judge whether America’s leaders defended democracy or allowed the promise of a more inclusive and perfect Union to crumble.

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