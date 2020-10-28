RNC Skewered After Tweeting Trump’s ‘Outer Space’ Second Term Priorities

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent@StacyBrownMedia

As the pandemic worsens with more than 70,000 new cases each day, unemployment numbers rising, and small businesses routinely shuttering, the Republican National Committee decided it was time to tweet President Donald Trump’s priorities if he’s re-elected.

It did not go well.

“Pres. Trump is fighting for YOU!” the RNC declared.

“Here are some of his priorities for a 2nd term:

Establish Permanent Manned Presence on The Moon.

Send the 1st Manned Mission to Mars.

Build World’s Greatest Infrastructure System.

Establish National High-Speed Wireless Internet Network.”

Because Twitter is undefeated, the responses were swift and brutal.

With a Twitter handle @mdw831 and a “Vote Blue 2020” profile pic, one of the more than 31,000 responses remarked: “224,000 Americans DEAD! 8.49 million infected! Millions more out of work, without health insurance! 72,064 new infections (LAST 24 HRS)! Numbers likely higher and continue to rise! “Hoax Virus,” yet HE KNEW! Misery! Suffering! Doesn’t care! The killer wants 4 more years?”

@MDW831, who describes himself as an RFK Democrat, tweeted a photo of hands covered in blood and captioned it, “GOP.”

Actress Alyssa Milano was a little more subtle in her rebuke of the RNC’s tweet. “So completely out of touch,” she wrote.

Added “Star Trek” legend George Takei: “OMG, this isn’t a parody.”

@Amuse, a verified Twitter user, responded: “In his second term, Trump is going to take off the gloves and the masks and get down to business building. First with a permanent manned presence on the Moon, then a manned mission to Mars, then bullet trains, and finally, the world’s fastest national wireless internet network.”

Perhaps recognizing their rather odd posting of Trump’s priorities, the RNC added more substantive, if not significant, concerns to the president’s list.

“Here are some of his priorities for a 2nd term,” the RNC added.

“Develop a Vaccine by The End Of 2020. Make All Critical Medicines and Supplies for Healthcare Workers in The U.S. Refill Stockpiles

“Further Cut Prescription Drug Prices. Lower Healthcare Insurance Premiums. End Surprise Billing Cover All Pre-Existing Conditions.”

Legendary newsman Dan Rather couldn’t help chiming in: “This all makes a lot of sense when you realize COVID-19 isn’t a problem outside of Earth,” Rather tweeted. “Oh, and “Waiting for Infrastructure Week” gets renewed. Yay.