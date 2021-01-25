Robot Firefighter Puts Out Blaze in France 

MARSEILLE, France – Firefighters cut through security grills to tackle a blaze in an electronic store in Marseille, France on Jan 18.

The firemen were also assisted by a robot firefighting device in the operation that used a huge fan to blast a jet water into the store to extinguish any hotspots.

“Back in pictures on this important commitment of #marinspompiers of the City of Marseille on this violent fire in an establishment open to the public, avenue des chartreux #fiersdeprotégermarseille,” tweetedMarins-Pompiers de Marseille.

Robotic firefighting systems are designed to analyze and locate fires, conducting search and rescue, monitoring flammable variables and the primary task of fire control and suppression. Fixed firefighting robotic systems, like alarms, automatic fire sprinklers, are used in a heavily hazardous and populated environment for extinguishing any threat rapidly.

QRob, a compact-sized firefighting robot, is programmed to find the fire location and stop at a maximum distance of 40 cm from the fire. A human operator can monitor the robot by using a camera that connects to a smartphone or remote devices.

“The methodology is divided into three parts. The first part is on the mechanicals schematics, followed by hardware description and then finally on the programming design,” stated in a report of International Journal of Advanced Computer Science and Applications. “All parts were assembled together and experiments were then performed to determine the optimal distance of QRob to extinguish the fire were carried out.”

The objective of the U.S. Fire Administration study “Firefighter Fatalities in the United States” is to identify and analyze all on-duty firefighter fatalities to increase understanding of their causes and how they can be prevented. The study is intended to help identify approaches that could reduce the number of deaths in future years.

According to reports from UFSA, 62 fighters died while on duty, 37 firefighters died from activities related to an emergency incident, 33 firefighters died from heart attacks, 18 firefighters died from activities at a fire scene, 12 died from activities at a non-fire scene, 8 died while responding to or returning from emergency incidents, and 5 died while participating in training activities.

“An on-duty fatality includes any injury or illness that was sustained while on duty and proves fatal. The term “on duty” refers to being involved in operations at the scene of an emergency, whether it is a fire or non-fire incident,” said The Federal Emergency Management Agency in a report. “An individual who experiences a heart attack or other fatal injury at home, while they prepare to respond to an emergency, is considered on duty when the response begins.”

Eighty-two firefighters died while on duty in 2018, six less than the 2017 total of 88. The 2018 total includes 14 firefighters who died under circumstances that were part of inclusion criteria changes resulting from the Hometown Heroes Survivors Benefit Act.

(Edited by Saptak Datta and Gaurab Dasgupta.)