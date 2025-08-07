Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Home

Advertisement

Sister Mae Etta Fields – 95 Funeral services was held held July 26th Which is the Church of the Living God Ground of the Truth without Controversy, Inc with Bishop Dr. Martha J. Thomas officiating.

Carrie Lee Glenn – 81 Funeral services was held July 30th at New Birth House with Overseer Queen Williams McCormick officiating.

Eric Bernard Morton – 68 Funeral services was held held July 26 at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church with Bishop James Bigham officiating.