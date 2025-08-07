Close Menu
    Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Home

    Sister Mae Etta Fields – 95    Funeral services was held  held July 26th Which is the Church of the Living God Ground of the Truth without Controversy, Inc with Bishop Dr. Martha J. Thomas officiating.

     

    Carrie Lee Glenn – 81   Funeral services was held  July 30th at New Birth House with Overseer Queen Williams McCormick officiating.

     

    Eric Bernard Morton – 68     Funeral services was held  held July 26 at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church with Bishop James Bigham officiating.

     

    Loretta “Tater Red” Thomas – 60    Funeral services was held  held July 19th at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Home.

    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

