Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Home Services

    Cassandra Marie Aikens Eubanks – 74  Funeral services will be held April 24th at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

    Rev. Gwendolyn St. Hilaire – 71 Funeral service was held April 26 at The House of God, Which is the Church of the Living God, the Pillar and Ground of the Truth, Inc. Keith Dominion.

     

    Jasper Holmes, Sr. – 73  Funeral services will be held April 26 at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center with Pastor Kenneth Holmes officiating.

     

    Ida Mae Peterson – 83 Funeral services will be held April 26 at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center with Rev. John Bennett officiating.

