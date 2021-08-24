Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Home Services

GRINDER

Funeral services for the late Gloria Ricks Grinder – 64 were held were held August 14th at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

MCCORMICK

Funeral services for the late Senior Pastor Angela McCormick were held August 22nd at New Birth House of Prayer for all People with Evangelist Debbie Bailey officiating.

ROBINSON

Funeral services for the Isabelle Williams Robinson – 86 were held August 21st at First Baptist Church Piney Grove with Rev. Dr. Derrick J. Hughes officiating.

.