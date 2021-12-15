Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Home Services

BURNS
Funeral services for the late Arviner Burns – 77 were held at Greater Pro-vidence Missionary Baptist Church.
HANKERSON
Funeral services for the late Hazel J. Hankerson – 91 were held Dec-ember 10th at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.
MARION
Funeral services for the late Tony Leroy Marion – 73 were held December 11th at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.
WILLIAMS
Funeral services for the late Eddie J. Williams – 81 were held December 14th at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.
