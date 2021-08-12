Russia Says Its Covid-19 Jab Sputnik V Jab Is 83% Effective Against Delta Variant

MOSCOW — Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is around 83 percent effective against the Delta variant of Covid-19, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Aug. 11, citing data collected by the country’s health ministry.

“The data confirms that Sputnik V remains protective against newly detected variants and retains one of the best safety and efficacy parameters,” the Russian Direct Investment Fund statement said.

“The Russian Ministry of Health has also published data on Sputnik V’s efficacy against the Delta variant. The vaccine is 83.1 percent effective and shows a six times reduction of infection risk. Sputnik V is also 94.4 percent effective against hospitalizations with 18 times reduction in hospitalization risk.”

Furthermore, real-world data obtained during mass vaccinations in Argentina, Bahrain, Hungary, Mexico, Russia, Serbia, the Philippines, and United Arab Emirates demonstrate a lack of serious adverse events, the statement said.

The Russian vaccine has demonstrated some of the best safety and efficacy parameters in several countries where multiple vaccines are used.

“During the year following initial authorization Sputnik V vaccine has proven its highest safety and efficacy as confirmed by the real-world vaccination data from leading countries,” said Kirill Dmitriev, chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

At present, Sputnik V has been approved in 69 countries with a total population exceeding 3.7 billion people — nearly half of the global population.

Russian Direct Investment Fund has concluded production partnerships with more than 20 companies in 14 countries, including the leading manufacturers in India, China, South Korea, Argentina, Mexico, and other countries.

“The Gamaleya Center: Russia’s Ministry of Health analysis of 3.8 million vaccinated shows Sputnik V efficacy is 97.6 percent in preventing infection, making it the most effective Covid-19 vaccine in the world. Sputnik V is 100 percent effective in preventing severe cases,” tweeted Sputnik, the official handle of the vaccine.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund statement also said that along with the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine, the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine also demonstrates high safety and efficacy results in Argentina.

Sputnik Light is the first component of Sputnik V [recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (rAd26)].

In particular, data from the Ministry of Health of the province of Buenos Aires showed that Sputnik Light had helped elicit antibodies in 94 percent of those vaccinated and provided for a robust immune response.

“Data from United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Health said that Sputnik V’s efficacy during mass vaccination in the country was 97.8 percent, while efficacy against severe cases of Covid-19 stood at 100 percent,” said the Russian Direct Investment Fund statement.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Amrita Das and Praveen Pramod Tewari