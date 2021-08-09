Ryan Reynolds Shares Emotional Story About Final Chat With Alex Trebek

WASHINGTON — Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds recently opened up about his last telephone conversation with “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer in November 2020.

In an interview with a media outlet, Reynolds shared a story behind Trebek’s unexpected cameo in his upcoming sci-fi action film “Free Guy,” which is slated to release in theaters on Aug. 13, 2021.

“We shot that separately, actually after the film had been completely done and dusted and completed, Alex was kind enough to jump in and do this little cameo for us. I was just so blown away by how sweet he was to do that,” said Reynolds.

The 44-year-old actor also shared that he and Trebek became “good friends” off-camera before the host’s death in November 2020.