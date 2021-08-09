Ryan Reynolds Shares Emotional Story About Final Chat With Alex Trebek

WASHINGTON — Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds recently opened up about his last telephone conversation with “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer in November 2020.
In an interview with a media outlet, Reynolds shared a story behind Trebek’s unexpected cameo in his upcoming sci-fi action film “Free Guy,” which is slated to release in theaters on Aug. 13, 2021.
“We shot that separately, actually after the film had been completely done and dusted and completed, Alex was kind enough to jump in and do this little cameo for us. I was just so blown away by how sweet he was to do that,” said Reynolds.
The 44-year-old actor also shared that he and Trebek became “good friends” off-camera before the host’s death in November 2020.
“Even shortly before he passed away, I talked to him on the phone about a charity initiative he was trying to launch. This guy was really made of good stuff right until the end. Having him in the movie is certainly bittersweet, that’s for sure,” said Reynolds.
Speaking about the film, the “Deadpool” actor said that Trebek’s presence was something that added to the inspirational message for the film.
“I would say it’s probably my favorite movie I’ve ever done, mostly because I grew up watching Amblin movies about wish fulfillment, I just feel like the last few years have been so hard on so many people, not just in this country but all over the world. It’s great working on and being a part of a movie that is just this unabashed ball of joy (sic),” he said.
Sharing more details about Trebek’s role in “Free Guy,” the “Two Guys” actor told that the gaming aspect to the action movie may not have involved any “Jeopardy!” trivia questions, but rather, plenty of video-game references.
“I had a nervous breakdown when I was 11 playing Castlevania; now I have three daughters, six and under, there are no video games. Honestly, I throw confetti at myself if I just have time to make breakfast in the mornings,” said Reynolds jokingly about his past gamer experience.
For the film, Reynolds has teamed up with “Night at the Museum” director Shawn Levy. Set up at the 20th Century Fox, “Free Guy” is written by Matt Lieberman.
The sci-fi comedy is about a man (played by Reynolds) that realizes he is a character in a video game. With the help of an avatar, he tries to prevent the game’s makers from shutting down his world.
Apart from Reynolds, “Free Guy” also stars Jodie Comer and Taika Waititi in pivotal roles.
