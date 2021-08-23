Ryan Reynolds Shows Support For LeVar Burton’s Campaign To Host “Jeopardy!”

WASHINGTON — Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has thrown his support behind LeVar Burton’s ongoing campaign to host “Jeopardy!” following Executive Producer Mike Richards’ exit from the podium.

In an oblique fashion, the actor posted a tweet on Aug. 21, 2021, where he shared how he relates to Burton’s experience, given the time he spent as an underdog, relentlessly pursuing his dream project “Deadpool,” as per reports.

“Pretty consistently from 2013 to 2015, ‘Deadpool’ would explode on Twitter with fans wanting me to play him,” he wrote.

“It was awkward because I agreed with them, but the studio didn’t see it. Ultimately the fans won, and the rest is glorious history. I’m forever grateful. Hi @levarburton.”

Burton has been vying to host “Jeopardy!” for years, most recently serving as one of several celebrity guest hosts, following the passing of long-time host Alex Trebek.

Richards was also among the guest hosts whose performance was assessed by Sony Pictures Television in their quest to find a new, permanent host.

While he entered talks to assume the mantle at the quiz show earlier this month, resulting difficulties saw him announce he would be stepping down from the role on Aug. 20, 2021, after filming just one episode.

His downfall began with the surfacing of lawsuits from his time as an executive producer on “The Price is Right,” which alleged that he’d made insensitive comments toward, and otherwise discriminated against, models on the show.

The final nail in the proverbial coffin was a report that emerged in The Ringer, which resurfaced sexist or otherwise offensive remarks he’d made toward female co-hosts and guests on “The Randumb Show,” a podcast he hosted between 2013 and 2014.

Richards will continue to work on the series in the future in his role as executive producer.

Reynolds’ comment on the “Reading Rainbow” host’s behalf comes as his Disney/20th Century Studios film “Free Guy” continues to dominate the box office.

Several other writers, actors, and directors also advocated for Burton on Twitter to take over as host, including actor and comedian Yvette Nicole Brown, Leslie Jones, and Rafael Casal, as per reports.

“I think I might write an essay about this, but… it shouldn’t be this hard for @levarburton to receive serious consideration as @Jeopardy host. He isn’t some random idea people have. He taught generations of children to read. He has real depth. He is charming and handsome,” wrote writer and culture critic Roxane Gay.

“And just one more time for the greatness of it all! @VancityReynolds THIS! And @levarburton,” said brown by re-tweeting Reynolds’ tweet.

“Lol, thank you, but I have watch jeopardy for years I have never wanted silliness in that show that’s what I watch wheel of fortune for Pat Sajak is f — g hilarious! So that’s why @levarburton is perfect he will bring the love of knowledge we need! I’m just saying! But thanks! (sic)” tweeted Jones.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil