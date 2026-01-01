SCOTUS RULES AS  A  CONSIGLIERE

Advertisement

“The Founding Fathers crafted not a perfect Constitution. Yet it had the wisdom to install institutional guardrails to protect democracy but lack the power to enshrine Officials‘ integrity. Consequently, it remains the peoples’ ultimate duty to defend and protect democracy or yield to Autocratization.” John Johnson II 12/31/25

By John Johnson II

The United States Supreme Court (SCOTUS) — once the constitutional guardrail of the Republic — now behaves like a mafia consigliere, advising and shielding a political mob boss who treats the presidency as criminal territory to be conquered. Instead of restraining power, the Court greases the rails for it.

By granting near-absolute immunity to presidential actions, SCOTUS paved the way for the former president to be re-elected as America’s 47th president while functioning above the law. The presidency has mutated into an untouchable throne, and the Court has carried the crown for him.

America now displays the early traits of a police state. Immigration policies are the clearest evidence: families torn apart, children disappeared into bureaucratic voids, migrants held in conditions condemned by human rights observers, and illegally obtained evidence allowed in court as if the Constitution were an inconvenience rather than a covenant. The 8th Amendment is treated as optional. Checks and balances are treated as outdated. The Court has not restrained power — it has consolidated it inside the executive branch.

This administration’s tactics echo the early stages of Hitler’s “Final Solution of the Jewish Question” — not in scale, but in method. Genocide did not begin with gas chambers; it began with rhetoric. Dehumanization. Propaganda. Teaching a population to hate. This administration resurrected the same architecture of cruelty: immigrants labeled criminals, invaders, parasites. The result was predictable.

When hatred is solidified, any action becomes justified. Families were separated, migrants shipped across borders like cargo, and detention centers resembled the shadows of internment camps. The only things missing now are incinerators and gas chambers — and the fact that this comparison can even be made is a moral crime.

Which raises the question: Where is America’s moral spine? Where are the churches, the denominations, the pulpits that once claimed the mantle of righteousness? While the Pope has spoken against these injustices, his words are too few and echoed by too few. The nation’s moral institutions have remained disturbingly silent — as though compassion has a political affiliation. Today it is immigrants. Tomorrow, who will feel the lash of state vengeance? Black people? Journalists? Dissidents? Anyone who refuses to kneel?

Where’s our Congresspersons; have they abandoned their oaths to the Constitution; have they auctioned their integrity; or have they too become co-conspirators to the dismantling of our democratic system? The Founding Fathers feared Officials abandonment of their integrity more than enemies from abroad.

A “mob boss” presidency, the Unitary Executive theory, shadow-docket rulings, and a partisan Supreme Court have turned the Constitution into collateral damage, a mere relic! The Court has abandoned its duty and joined the enterprise. It has become the president’s consigliere, co-conspirator, and shield. Or do they, the ”six conservative justices”, view themselves as the “kingdom,” and the President is its “Puppet of Vengeance.”

History will not ask how low we knelled and how loudly we cheered — but how shamefully we stayed silent.

YOU BE THE JUDGE!