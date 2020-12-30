Second round of stimulus payments signed by Trump

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Layla Davidson

On Sunday night, President Donald Trump signed a second round of stimulus payments that will be included in a coronavirus relief package.

This deal provides checks worth $600, but experts believe it will take two or more weeks for the Treasury department to put cash into the individuals’ bank accounts after legislation is signed. The new payments will not be given to individuals that make more than $90,000.

Although the payments do not go all out at once, people with their bank information on file with the IRS will receive the money first.

The IRS will deliver the stimulus checks in a timely manner. It just might be at the expense of the filing season start date.