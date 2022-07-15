POSITION: SEEKING SENIOR PASTORATE
LOCATION: FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH PINEY GROVE
SUMMARY: First Baptist Church Piney Grove is a growing, family-oriented church with a multigenerational, multicultural congregation of approximately 2,500 congregants. We are actively searching for a pastor whom God has chosen to lead us into the future. He shall be a man serious in purpose, careful in speech, sound in doctrine, right in attitudes toward money matters, and whose life and conduct are beyond reproach. His spouse should complement his lifestyle and testimony. The Holy Spirit should lead him.
EDUCATION AND QUALIFICATIONS:
- Bachelor’s degree, with a Master of Divinity degree from an accredited seminary
- Proven ability to prepare and deliver stimulating and inspirational sermons
- A member of a Baptist Church and thoroughly believes in the principles of the Baptist faith
- Aptness to teach and must have exceptional educational qualifications
- Ten years of experience in the ministry and active pastoral experience or related church-staff position
- A visionary with the capability to motivate a diverse congregation
- A strong equipper and exhorter, whose gifting should include dynamic, practical, and relevant preaching and teaching.
The candidate should include the following information and supportive documents with his submission:
- Doctrine concerning evangelism, religion, education, missions, and stewardship
- Educational background (with verification of degrees)
- Qualifications
- Noteworthy accomplishments
- Pastoral Experiences
- Five personal references
- 2 DVD’s and/or flash drive of recent sermons Note: Salary is negotiable
All interested candidates must submit a letter of intent and resume to the following:
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH PINEY GROVE
ATTENTION: Deacon Stuart Pinnock 4699 West Oakland Park Boulevard Lauderdale Lakes, FL 333113
Submit questions via email to: Reggae1201@yahoo.com or dc1347@aol.com Website: fbcpineygrove.org
ALL INFORMATION SHOULD BE RECEIVED BY: September 1, 2022 – 5:00 P.M., Eastern Standard Time.
