POSITION: SEEKING SENIOR PASTORATE

LOCATION: FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH PINEY GROVE

SUMMARY: First Baptist Church Piney Grove is a growing, family-oriented church with a multigenerational, multicultural congregation of approximately 2,500 congregants. We are actively searching for a pastor whom God has chosen to lead us into the future. He shall be a man serious in purpose, careful in speech, sound in doctrine, right in attitudes toward money matters, and whose life and conduct are beyond reproach. His spouse should complement his lifestyle and testimony. The Holy Spirit should lead him.

EDUCATION AND QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree, with a Master of Divinity degree from an accredited seminary

Proven ability to prepare and deliver stimulating and inspirational sermons

A member of a Baptist Church and thoroughly believes in the principles of the Baptist faith

Aptness to teach and must have exceptional educational qualifications

Ten years of experience in the ministry and active pastoral experience or related church-staff position

A visionary with the capability to motivate a diverse congregation

A strong equipper and exhorter, whose gifting should include dynamic, practical, and relevant preaching and teaching.

The candidate should include the following information and supportive documents with his submission:

Doctrine concerning evangelism, religion, education, missions, and stewardship

Educational background (with verification of degrees)

Qualifications

Noteworthy accomplishments

Pastoral Experiences

Five personal references

2 DVD’s and/or flash drive of recent sermons Note: Salary is negotiable

All interested candidates must submit a letter of intent and resume to the following:

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH PINEY GROVE

ATTENTION: Deacon Stuart Pinnock 4699 West Oakland Park Boulevard Lauderdale Lakes, FL 333113

Submit questions via email to: Reggae1201@yahoo.com or dc1347@aol.com Website: fbcpineygrove.org

ALL INFORMATION SHOULD BE RECEIVED BY: September 1, 2022 – 5:00 P.M., Eastern Standard Time.