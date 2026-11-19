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Nunnie on the Sideling

By Nunnie Robinson

WG Sports Editor

Week 11 of HBCU football, also known as Separation Week, certainly lived up to its billing. Entering the week, Prairie View, Alcorn, and UAPB were tied in the SWAC West with identical 4-2 records, so something had to give. Alcorn’s 41-28 loss to Southern and its remarkable turnaround under head coach Marshall Faulk, combined with Alabama A&M’s decisive victory over Texas Southern, brought clarity to a competitive, balanced conference.

The SWAC Championship will be decided between West Division winner Prairie View, which will win the division outright if it defeats Alabama State – out of contention – and Alabama A&M, with a victory over game but undermanned Mississippi Valley, will win the East Division outright. You recall Prairie View pummeling the Bulldogs earlier in the year, so redemption has to be on their minds. Southern needs a Prairie View loss and a victory over Grambling in the Bayou Classic to have a fighting chance. Remember The “ Fat Lady.”

The MEAC, with fewer teams, no divisions, and a dominant three-time champion, South Carolina State, will be well-rested as it watches the SWAC division champions beat each other up for the right and privilege of competing in the Celebration Bowl for a national Black championship. In an earlier piece, this writer predicted a gridiron encounter between warrior Bulldogs.

Benedict continues its winning ways, defeating Kentucky State 45-42 in Columbia, SC, in overtime after overcoming a 24-point deficit coupled with overtime time/clock mismanagement by the k-State coaches. The win earned Benedict another SIAC title, its third in five years and first under Coach Ron Dickerson.

Virginia Union defeated Johnson C. Smith 15-14, avenging last year’s defeat at the hands of the Golden Bulls. Virginia State, Fayetteville State, and Johnson C. Smith still have hopes of being selected for the D-II playoffs.

Though there may be a distinct disadvantage in talent among all divisions of football, from FBS to D-III, the pressure on coaches and schools to produce a winning product is palpably felt in every aspect of football ( note the dismissal of 3 coaches in season – Tuskegee, Ft. Valley and Lane) and athletic competition. Any and all questions will most likely be answered in Week 12. Job security for some may be in the balance!