Seven Health Insurance Stats that May Surprise You

And save you money, too!

Many people find health insurance confusing, expensive and out of their reach. For those reasons, and others, they may not have any kind of health insurance to help keep them and their families healthy and protected from expensive medical bills.

Here are seven easy stats to help simplify health insurance – and maybe help you realize it’s easier to get than you think.

$10 – Think health insurance is always expensive? Think again. This year, four out of five people could pay $10 or less each month for insurance through the Health Insurance Marketplace, sometimes called Obamacare, thanks to financial assistance, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

9 out of 10 – In Florida, 9 out of 10 of people enrolled in an individual or family health plan through the Marketplace received help from the government that lowered their monthly insurance bill.

$5,000 – If your job offers health insurance coverage, but your family is uninsured because it costs more than you can afford, check to see if your family qualifies for financial assistance to help pay for a Marketplace plan. In 2022 a new federal rule expanded access to subsidies to family members who can’t afford employer coverage. A typical family of four with an income of $53,000 could save more than $5,000 with this financial help.

174,000 – The state’s leading health insurer, Florida Blue, estimates that more than 174,000 people in Florida are uninsured even though they qualify for health insurance that’s $0 each month, thanks to financial assistance. That’s right – people are missing out insurance that would cost them nothing each month. Are you one of them?

$10,000 – The average visit to an emergency room in Florida is $10,000 according to Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration. No one plans to get sick or injured, but unfortunately, it will likely happen to each of us at some point during the year. And COVID-19 has taught us that even if we’re healthy, you never know when a serious illness can strike.

2.7 million – Florida has more people enrolled in health insurance through the Marketplace than any other state in the country. More than 2.7 million people have signed up for plan in our state, including some of your friends, family and neighbors.

$0 – There are thousands of licensed health insurance agents and navigators across the state who will charge you nothing for their expert guidance. You can find agents and navigators in your local community who can help you determine which health insurance plan is right for you and your family, enroll in a plan and apply for financial help – and you should never be charged for their help.

If you have questions about how health insurance works or where to find help signing up for plan, check out GetCoveredFlorida.com.