 Shooting death of  Catholic bishop, David O’Connell

By Layla Davidson
In connection with the shooting death of a Catholic bishop, a man was arrested. David O’Connell was discovered dead in his home in the Hacienda Heights neighbor-hood of Los Angeles on Saturday, and his death is being investigated as a homicide.
Members of the Los Angeles Catholic community as well as political leaders praised O’Connell and expressed shock at his death. He worked as a pastor in Los Angeles, ministering to communities affected by gang violence and poverty. He worked to restore residents’ trust in law enforcement.
Working with immigrants was a top priority as well. “He was a guiding light for so many, and his legacy will live on,” said the sheriff’s office. “We are working hard to find those responsible for his death.”
