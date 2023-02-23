 Shooting death of  Catholic bishop, David O’Connell

Growing the Voices Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Layla Davidson

In connection with the shooting death of a Catholic bishop, a man was arrested. David O’Connell was discovered dead in his home in the Hacienda Heights neighbor-hood of Los Angeles on Saturday, and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Members of the Los Angeles Catholic community as well as political leaders praised O’Connell and expressed shock at his death. He worked as a pastor in Los Angeles, ministering to communities affected by gang violence and poverty. He worked to restore residents’ trust in law enforcement.

Working with immigrants was a top priority as well. “He was a guiding light for so many, and his legacy will live on,” said the sheriff’s office. “We are working hard to find those responsible for his death.”