Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok, stated that the app had 150 million active users in the United States. It has influenced the online experience in ways that extend far beyond its own platform. Any potential app ban would be more than just a legal battle. It would have to consider how American culture has changed and become intertwined with the app. Biden’s administration, on the other hand, is concerned. It has raised national security concerns about TikTok being owned by the Beijing-based company ByteDance, which is subject to Chinese laws that require it to comply with requests to hand over information about its customers to the government. The Biden administration is demanding that TikTok be sold or be banned in the United States.

Submitted by Layla Davidson