    Shower2Empower Community Baby Shower Celebrates Families and Connection

    Community partners like Florida Blue, Cleveland Clinic, and Broward Health helped make the Shower2Empower Baby Shower a heartwarming success for growing families. (Photo credit: Career Source of Broward)

    The Annual Shower2Empower Community Baby Shower was a beautiful celebration of love, support, and community, bringing together more than 200 new and expectant parents this past week.

     

     

    Parents-to-be participate in a parenting and wellness session during the Shower2Empower event, hosted by Broward Healthy Start Coalition and partners.

    Hosted by the Broward Healthy Start Coalition, alongside an incredible group of partners, the event provided families with essential baby items, access to key health and social services, and engaging wellness and parenting workshops—all in a warm, welcoming environment.

     

    Smiles, support, and baby essentials! Over 200 families came together at the Annual Shower2Empower Community Baby Shower for a day of resources, connection, and celebration. (Photo credit: Career Source of Broward)

    More than just a baby shower, this gathering highlighted the strength of community, the joy of new beginnings, and the resilience of growing families.

    A heartfelt thank you to our partners: Community CarePlan, Memorial Healthcare System, Sunshine Health, Humana, Children’s Services Council of Broward, Florida Blue, Florida KidCare, Cleveland Clinic, and Broward Health.

    #Shower2Empower #HealthyStart #BrowardFamilies #CommunitySupport #MaternalHealth

