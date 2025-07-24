Shower2Empower Community Baby Shower Celebrates Families and Connection

Advertisement

The Annual Shower2Empower Community Baby Shower was a beautiful celebration of love, support, and community, bringing together more than 200 new and expectant parents this past week.

Hosted by the Broward Healthy Start Coalition, alongside an incredible group of partners, the event provided families with essential baby items, access to key health and social services, and engaging wellness and parenting workshops—all in a warm, welcoming environment.

More than just a baby shower, this gathering highlighted the strength of community, the joy of new beginnings, and the resilience of growing families.

A heartfelt thank you to our partners: Community CarePlan, Memorial Healthcare System, Sunshine Health, Humana, Children’s Services Council of Broward, Florida Blue, Florida KidCare, Cleveland Clinic, and Broward Health.

