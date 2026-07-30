Silenced—–Cost of Black Courage (Shut Up and Run) G.A.B.O.S

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By Dr. Mark H. James

The game ain’t based on sympathy.

Ryan Clark learned that on a Monday in July, when ESPN informed him he was fired — while he was still on the air hosting NFL Live. A man the network paid more than $2 million a year, a man it had scheduled for its first Super Bowl broadcast, dismissed mid-broadcast like a line item. His public response was to send “prayers and love” to the others losing their jobs that day.

Fired on camera, and he answered with grace. That is not a liability. That is a leader ESPN didn’t deserve.

The network will offer explanations — mergers, overlap, an on-air clash, an apology. Perhaps. But I have seen this pattern too many times to be fooled by a press release. I spent a book documenting it in Fifty Years of Silence: America values Black athletes and Black voices as commodities until they become liabilities. Then it finds a reason.

Ryan Clark is symbolic. Not because he lost a platform. Because he reminds us who owns the platform.

Run. Jump. Tackle. Catch. Debate sports. Smile. America loves Black excellence that is profitable, entertaining, and predictable. The moment a Black man speaks with moral authority instead of athletic authority, the rules change. The applause turns uncomfortable. The invitations dry up. The contract becomes negotiable.

Clark refused to play that game. He spoke about race. He challenged injustice. He declined to reduce every conversation to touchdowns and statistics. Agree with him or not — he exercised the courage our predecessors demanded, and he paid the invoice.

History remembers Michael Jordan as the greatest ever. It also remembers “Republicans buy sneakers too.” Jordan built an empire; nobody disputes it. But influence and leadership are not synonymous. Jordan chose the contract. Clark chose the risk.

That is why the LeBron debate never stays on basketball. Jordan was perfection without confrontation. LeBron is excellence with opinion. America will always prefer the Black athlete to the Black thinker — one threatens nothing, the other asks questions.

Colin Kaepernick never lost his career because he couldn’t play. He lost it for violating the unwritten rule: you may wear the uniform, generate billions, fill stadiums — but never confuse your platform with ownership. Athlete activism terrifies institutions precisely because athletes reach audiences politicians cannot. That influence is tolerated when it entertains. It is punished when it confronts. Clark understood that. So did Kaepernick. The difference is not courage. It is timing.

Look at the World Cup. Nations field Black athletes whose ancestral homelands those same nations once colonized. Their speed is first class. Their strength is first class. Their marketability is first class. The lived experience of Black communities in those countries is not. Every athlete should ask: Am I being paid — or am I being empowered? Those are not the same thing.

So let me ask the question our culture keeps dodging. At what point is $5 million enough? At what point is $20 million enough? At what point does an endorsement stop adding freedom and start purchasing silence?

William Rhoden warned us about the “$40 Million Slave.” The title was never about income — it was about ownership, agency, and whether wealth ever translates into freedom inside systems that reward compliance and punish dissent.

And here is the harder truth, the one aimed at us. We cannot demand courage from one man while rewarding silence in everyone else. We celebrated Muhammad Ali only after history made him safe. We honored Dr. King only after his message was softened into a greeting card. We praise Kaepernick now that someone else has paid his price. We build statues to the men we helped destroy. It is cowardice dressed up as commemoration, and it has to stop.

Muscles retire. Contracts expire. Platforms disappear. Ownership of your mind can never be repossessed.

So build schools. Fund businesses. Create media companies. Own production. Own distribution. Own your voice. Freedom is never secured by a contract. Freedom is secured by ownership.

Ryan Clark’s story — whatever its final chapter — is bigger than Ryan Clark. It asks every Black athlete, broadcaster, entertainer, and executive the same question:

Will you spend your platform protecting your paycheck… or protecting your people?

The game ain’t based on sympathy. It never was.

So don’t ask for sympathy. Build something they cannot fire.

Dr. Mark H. James is the author of “Fifty Years of Silence: The Black Athlete — Commodities Versus Silenced Liabilities” and “Don’t Cry Over Spilled Milk: What the Ancestors Fought For and What America Never Poured.”