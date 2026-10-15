Sistrunk Historical Organization, Inc. Supports and Sponsors Community Health Awareness

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The Sistrunk Historical Organization, Inc. and Coretta’s Step-by-Step Foundation extend their deepest gratitude to everyone who came out to support the 1st Annual “Stroke the Runway” Fashion Show and Book Signing. Held on Saturday, October 10th, 2026, at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), the event was an inspiring afternoon dedicated to celebrating strength, resilience, and new beginnings.

We want to thank our incredible community, sponsors, family members, and friends whose presence, love, and support made this milestone event possible. The afternoon featured a powerful reception and book signing followed by an unforgettable fashion show highlighting real stroke survivors who walked the runway with courage, grace, and determination.

By showing up and sharing in these powerful stories, our community helped raise vital stroke awareness and champion mindset matters.

Thank you for standing with our survivors and making this community impact truly extraordinary!