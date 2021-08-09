Sonu Sood Sends Relief Packages To Flood-affected Regions Of Maharashtra

MUMBAI, India — Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has been involved in numerous Covid-19 relief efforts since 2020, recently extended support to people stuck in the flood-affected regions of the Indian state of Maharashtra.

The actor is helping people who have got stuck in the interior regions without any basic necessities as the recent floods have wreaked havoc in several Maharashtra districts.

Sood is sending over relief packages to places like Chiplun, Mahad, and many other interior regions.

“These villages have been severely affected by the floods, and they are all 20-30 kilometers (12-18 miles) away from the major highways. Therefore, the relief materials have not reached there,” he said.

“We have already spoken to the sarpanches of these villages. Basic necessities like buckets, tumblers, utensils, mats, clothes, and even food materials — all are being sent. My team will be there to give it to the families personally. A couple of trucks will reach tomorrow, and a few more should reach a day later.”

A lot of relief material has already reached the places nearby through the highways, but the interior villages are still deprived of getting the proper necessities. Sood and his team are trying to reach these interior villages. Kshetrapal, Rudrani, Dondashi, and many others villages will get relief material from them.

More than 1000 houses in the entire region will get served these relief materials, and the second truck with the relief materials will be reaching the villages in nearly four days.

The actor has been trying to help as many people as possible amid the Covid-19 pandemic with his works. The “Dabangg” actor has been doing everything from delivering oxygen cylinders to helping the needy get proper medical attention to setting up oxygen plants.

Sood had received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Apollo Hospital in Punjab, India, on April 7, 2021.

The actor had also launched “Sanjeevani — A Shot of Life,” an initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and raise awareness about the country’s inoculation drive.

Separately, on the film front, Sood will feature in Chiranjeevi-starrer upcoming Telugu movie “Acharya.” He also has “Prithviraj,” co-starring Akshay Kumar, in the pipeline.

Recently, he shared the teaser of his upcoming music video titled “Saath Kya Nibhaoge” opposite Nidhhi Agerwal, choreographed by director-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder,

“Get ready to witness the song of year! The teaser of #SaathKyaNibhaoge out now!” he wrote alongside the clip.

Earlier, while talking about the project, Sood expressed how the music video is different from his previous ventures.

“This song will be something very different from anything that I’ve ever shot before. It’s always wonderful to work with Farah,” he said.

The song, which is sung by Tony Kakkar and Altaf Raja, will release on Aug. 9, 2021.

(With inputs from ANI)

